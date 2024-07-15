NYSIF Expands Innovative Claim Mobile App; Now Available for Disability Benefits and Paid Family Leave Claimants

Claim App Has Over 12,000 Downloads Since Launch

New York, NY, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York State Insurance Fund (NYSIF) has expanded its NYSIF Claim mobile app to its short-term disability (DB) and paid family leave (PFL) claimants, allowing users to access real-time information about DB and PFL claims. The NYSIF Claim mobile app was designed to provide instant access to essential information about workers’ claims and benefit payments. The app is free and available for all employees covered by NYSIF’s workers’ compensation, disability and paid family leave policies.

“NYSIF is deeply dedicated to improving injured workers’ lives,” said NYSIF Executive Director and CEO Gaurav Vasisht. “The launch of our claim mobile app strongly reflects that commitment, and today we are pleased to expand its capacity to include workers with short-term disability and paid family leave claims.”

Designed based on extensive data analysis of the most common inquiries, the new app enables NYSIF DB and PFL claimants to easily access their claim number and status, case manager contact information, benefit payment dates and amounts, as well as opt in to notifications about claim payments and important dates. The app also provides claimants with the ability to email or call their case manager and to sign up to receive benefit payments by direct deposit.

Disability and paid family leave claimants can download the free NYSIF Claim Mobile App by searching NYSIF Claim in their app stores (available for both iOS and Android devices). The app is one of the few apps exclusively created and designed for disability claimants.

As more customer interaction with companies moves to mobile devices, NYSIF’s new app will facilitate these exchanges while continuing to support current means of communications with claimants. NYSIF has determined approximately 86% of its claimants have access to smart phones and expects this to help injured workers better manage their claims. NYSIF will continue unveiling new online and technical solutions to help injured workers and their families.

About NYSIF

NYSIF is the largest workers' compensation insurer in New York State and among the ten largest nationwide. NYSIF covers 2 million workers and insures 200,000 employers in New York State. NYSIF's mission is to guarantee the availability of workers' compensation, disability insurance and paid family leave at the lowest possible cost to New York employers while maintaining a solvent fund. Since its inception 110 years ago, NYSIF has fulfilled this mission by competing with other insurance carriers to ensure a fair marketplace while serving as a guaranteed source of coverage for employers who cannot secure coverage elsewhere. NYSIF strives to achieve the best health outcomes for injured workers and be an industry leader in price, quality, and service for New York employers. For more information, visit nysif.com.

