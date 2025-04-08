Viasat Launches Amara: Next Generation In-Flight Connectivity Solution to Deliver a Connected Experience Unique to Each Airline

Viasat simultaneously introduces Amara-compatible, proprietary electronically steered antenna (ESA) terminal, Viasat Aera

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications and the market leader in In-flight Connectivity (IFC), announced its next-generation solution for commercial aviation, Viasat Amara. Powering the new IFC solution are innovations in core satellite network design, hardware advancements, and a suite of digital products. Coupled with additional features, including smart network enhancements and application-level data linking to satellites in multiple orbits, Viasat Amara is designed with powerful scalability so airlines can differentiate a future-proof onboard passenger experience.

“Viasat Amara goes far beyond fast and free high-speed Wi-Fi,” said Don Buchman, SVP & GM, Global Commercial Aviation, Viasat. “It’s a cutting-edge solution designed to meet the unique needs of each airline and every individual user – and in real-time across a smart multi-orbit network. Our pioneering mission remains to help our airline customers maximize connectivity’s enormous potential for brand, loyalty, and growth.”

Building on the company’s market leadership, Viasat Amara combines proven technology and capabilities with an innovation roadmap that integrates multi-network, multi-orbit systems with guaranteed quality of service, flexible business models, and a suite of best-in-class digital products.

Next-generation hardware innovation, Viasat Aera

Viasat Amara offers optimized, multi-network connectivity today via a simple software upgrade with Viasat’s proven terminal, which is deployed on more than 3,000* aircraft around the world servicing approximately 10,000 flights per day. No additional hardware is required.

As part of its forward-looking terminal roadmap, Viasat is also announcing a proprietary electronically steered antenna (ESA) terminal, Viasat Aera. This will unlock simultaneous, dual-beam connections across satellites in GEO, HEO, and LEO, enabling a best-in-class IFC experience to airlines and their passengers with a single antenna. The new terminal is under development and is devised to dynamically adapt connectivity in a way that capitalizes on the strengths of all available transmission assets, delivering a streamlined experience for each application in use across the global network.

Expected for commercial service in 2028, upgrading to the new Viasat Aera terminal is designed to be achieved in less than a day by re-using the ARINC 791 antenna attach points with no change to the in-cabin network.

Unique passenger experiences, powered by multi-orbit

On Viasat Amara’s roadmap are innovations that unlock opportunities in every orbit, with GEO, HEO, and LEO satellite compatibility, by integrating a robust, high-capacity ecosystem of Viasat and partner satellites. This includes the recently announced LEO Ka-band capacity from Telesat Lightspeed.

Viasat Amara will deliver high-capacity, high-quality service with truly global coverage, connectivity that is engineered to scale with the increasing demands of commercial airlines and support rapid multi-network, multi-orbit evolution. This ongoing innovation continues Viasat’s pioneering track record of raising the bar for its enterprise grade service and guaranteed, high quality passenger experience with leading per unit economics, regardless of ever-increasing passenger adoption rates and usage patterns.

“Viasat Amara will help our airline customers achieve their greatest ambitions – creating long-lasting competitive advantage and meaningful passenger experiences and loyalty,” added Meherwan Polad, SVP & CCO, Viasat Commercial Services. “Airlines can truly take hold of the differentiating opportunities that in-flight connectivity presents. The monetization and brand boosting opportunities provided by our powerful digital products, such as Viasat Ads, accentuate this even further. Amara will forever change what connectivity brings to airlines and their passengers – and we’re excited to work alongside our airline partners to realize their unique goals.”

Viasat believes no two airlines are the same. As such, Viasat Amara additionally supports the company’s industry-leading suite of digital products and services, which allow for flexible business models focused on what airlines care most about: increasing customer satisfaction, loyalty, and profitable growth.

For more information about Viasat Amara, please visit: https://www.viasat.com/aviation/commercial-aviation/own-your-space/

*Source: Valour Consultancy

