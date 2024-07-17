Hodgson Consulting & Solutions Achieves Prestigious Customer Experience Certification
Certification empowers Hodgson Consulting & Solutions’ team to deliver exceptional customer service consistently.BUFFALO GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hodgson Consulting & Solutions, an IT services company serving businesses in the Chicago area, has earned the World-Class Customer eXperience Trained (WCCXT) certification.
This training was led by The DiJulius Group, whose consulting clients include Starbucks, Lexus, Ritz-Carlton, KeyBank, Nordstrom, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and many more.
To become certified, companies must go through twelve months of training and show that they’ve deployed the strategies in their business. Only a small percentage of those who go through the training earn their certification because of the transformation it requires.
The WCCXT was specifically designed for IT companies and managed services firms to train their staff on advanced customer experience concepts. so that they can provide better service to their clients and customers and make the often-confusing world of technology easy to understand.
“So many small and mid-sized businesses in the Chicago area are underserved and unprotected from very real cyberthreats. Much of this is due to the IT industry’s failure to explain very complex, technical terms in a language that anyone can understand. Hodgson Consulting & Solutions is committed to providing the best service to our local community, and that meant training EVERYONE on how to present these issues in relevant ways to our clients so that they have the information they need to make the best decision instead of overwhelming them.
We also realize that this industry is known for its terrible client communications, which means when a business does have a problem, they could feel like they are left in the dark. Going through and becoming certified helped us identify these gaps, and we’re confident that we’ll be able to provide better service and a better experience than ever before.” – Karla Zehnder, CEO, Hodgson Consulting & Solutions.
To date, only a small number of IT companies have earned the right to be WCCXT certified, and it will soon be seen as the gold standard in the industry for those that value excellent service and experience.
About Hodgson Consulting & Solutions
Hodgson Consulting & Solutions has been providing managed IT and cloud computing services for small to midsized businesses of all markets in the Chicago area and beyond for over 20 years. We understand the unique technology challenges of businesses with multiple locations or an offsite workforce, providing a centralized IT solution to help clients eliminate the frustrations, obstacles, and inefficiencies that come with remote collaboration. We help our clients make the best IT choices that will keep them working safely, securely, productively, and cost-effectively so they can focus on growing their businesses, not slowing them down.
For more information, visit www.hodgsonconsulting.com.
