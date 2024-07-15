SkinGenuity Welcomes Donald Barresi as Vice President of Sales

Vice President of Sales, Donald Barresi

LARGO, FL, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkinGenuity, LLC, a global innovator of targeted regenerative medicine solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Donald Barresi to its executive team.

The company manufactures specialized products for skin, hair, eyelashes and women’s health. SkinGenuity incorporates Nobel Prize-winning advanced Inter-Cell Messenger Technology™ (ICM), which harnesses the power of bioengineered human growth factors and DNA repair enzymes to regenerate skin and hair.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Don,” said SkinGenuity CEO, Paul Guilbaud. “We offer a market-leading product line in regenerative aesthetics and are currently experiencing significant revenue growth. Hiring a seasoned sales professional like Don not only enhances our market positioning, but also expands our reach in the market.”

Donald brings 20 years of combined aesthetic, regenerative and healthcare sales expertise. He began his aesthetic career at the NeoStrata Company and Topix Pharmaceutical, which laid the foundation for his entrepreneurial spirit to launch a pre-owned aesthetic laser device company.

During his tenure he established and leveraged long term executive-level relationships to develop strategic partners in the aesthetic industry.

He consulted and distributed on behalf of emerging medical device companies and industry pioneers within the regenerative medicine industry such as Intellicell BioSciences, Arteriocyte Medical Systems, Suneva Medical, Bovie Medical and the Catalyst Regenerative Network.

He has contributed to the Hellenic Medical Society of New York, Chiari, Syringomyelia Foundation, National Psoriasis Foundation and the Skin Cancer Foundation. Donald holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from St. John's University in New York. He is an avid sports fan and spends his time coaching youth football and baseball.

About SkinGenuity

SkinGenuity, LLC is a Florida-based company with a global footprint that develops new forms of regenerative medicine for aesthetics that can target specific tissue types and conditions. Its Inter-Cell Messenger Technology™ incorporates two Nobel-Prize winning discoveries, bioengineered human growth factors and DNA repair enzymes. This new breakthrough is known as targeted regenerative medicine.

The extensive clinical studies conducted and published in leading journals demonstrates the clear benefits of using targeted growth factors to treat specific conditions. SkinGenuity manufactures a collection of products for skin, hair restoration, eyelash growth, vaginal health and other disorders.

For more information, visit www.skingenuity.com.