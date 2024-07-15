Healthiest Employers Named in Texas Awards

Healthiest Employers®, the premier trusted awards program, announced the winners for the 2024 Healthiest Employers awards program in Texas.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthiest Employers®, the premier trusted awards program that recognizes people-first organizations, announced the winners for the 2024 Healthiest Employers awards program in Texas.

Since 2009, Healthiest Employers has awarded some of the top corporate wellness programs for their employee health and well-being investments. The goal of Healthiest Employers is to be a resource for organizations focused on improving their employees’ health and creating a community for networking and educational opportunities.

Applications are scored using a rubric-style, 1-100 scale. The assessment is comprised of six categories with yes/no, multiple-choice, and short-answer questions, with each question totaling .25-3 points. A Healthiest Employers Index (HEI) is assigned to each application to help it rank among companies. Please visit our methodology page here for information on how the applications are scored.

Real Estate News Reports that 3 of the nation’s top 25 fastest-growing cities are located in the Lonestar State:

#2 Killeen

#15 Brownsville

#19 Austin

Because of this, employers must continue to expand and improve health benefit offerings in order to attract and maintain top talent.

100 to 499 Employees

1st Hill & Wilkinson General Contractors

2nd ARCHPOINT

3rd Fransen Pittman General Contractors

500 to 1,499 Employees

1st Garver

2nd Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld

3rd Eagle's Trace

4th Highland Springs

5th G&A Partners

6th Whitley Penn LLP

7th Henderson Engineers

1,500 to 4,999 Employees

1st Higginbotham

2nd InComm Payments

3rd Ericsson Inc

4th JE Dunn Construction

5th Gilbane

6th Philadelphia Insurance Companies

7th DFW Airport

8th West Monroe

9th HARMAN International

10th AmTrust Financial

11th Ryan, LLC

12th MongoDB, Inc.

13th Heidelberg Materials

5,000 to 9,999 Employees

1st Genuine McCarthy Enterprises, Inc

2nd CBIZ

3rd Cook Children's Healthcare System

4th Burns & McDonnell

5th GM Financial

10,000+ Employees

1st Harris Health System

2nd Baylor College of Medicine

3rd Quanta

4th bp North America

5th U-Haul International

6th City of Houston

7th MD Anderson Cancer Center

8th Parkland Health

9th Black & Veatch

10th CGI Technologies and Solutions Inc

11th Houston Independent School District