Healthiest Employers Named in Texas Awards
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthiest Employers®, the premier trusted awards program that recognizes people-first organizations, announced the winners for the 2024 Healthiest Employers awards program in Texas.
Since 2009, Healthiest Employers has awarded some of the top corporate wellness programs for their employee health and well-being investments. The goal of Healthiest Employers is to be a resource for organizations focused on improving their employees’ health and creating a community for networking and educational opportunities.
Applications are scored using a rubric-style, 1-100 scale. The assessment is comprised of six categories with yes/no, multiple-choice, and short-answer questions, with each question totaling .25-3 points. A Healthiest Employers Index (HEI) is assigned to each application to help it rank among companies. Please visit our methodology page here for information on how the applications are scored.
Real Estate News Reports that 3 of the nation’s top 25 fastest-growing cities are located in the Lonestar State:
#2 Killeen
#15 Brownsville
#19 Austin
Because of this, employers must continue to expand and improve health benefit offerings in order to attract and maintain top talent.
100 to 499 Employees
1st Hill & Wilkinson General Contractors
2nd ARCHPOINT
3rd Fransen Pittman General Contractors
500 to 1,499 Employees
1st Garver
2nd Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld
3rd Eagle's Trace
4th Highland Springs
5th G&A Partners
6th Whitley Penn LLP
7th Henderson Engineers
1,500 to 4,999 Employees
1st Higginbotham
2nd InComm Payments
3rd Ericsson Inc
4th JE Dunn Construction
5th Gilbane
6th Philadelphia Insurance Companies
7th DFW Airport
8th West Monroe
9th HARMAN International
10th AmTrust Financial
11th Ryan, LLC
12th MongoDB, Inc.
13th Heidelberg Materials
5,000 to 9,999 Employees
1st Genuine McCarthy Enterprises, Inc
2nd CBIZ
3rd Cook Children's Healthcare System
4th Burns & McDonnell
5th GM Financial
10,000+ Employees
1st Harris Health System
2nd Baylor College of Medicine
3rd Quanta
4th bp North America
5th U-Haul International
6th City of Houston
7th MD Anderson Cancer Center
8th Parkland Health
9th Black & Veatch
10th CGI Technologies and Solutions Inc
11th Houston Independent School District
