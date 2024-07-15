Netgate Introduces the 8300 MAX Security Gateway and Secure Router
New TAA-compliant appliances offer performance and flexibility for government, medium to large businesses, xSPs, and MSP/MSSPs
The Netgate 8300 MAX represents a significant advancement in our product lineup.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netgate®, a leader in secure networking solutions, today announced the launch of its newest security gateway and secure router, the Netgate 8300 MAX. Designed for government, medium to large businesses, xSPs, and MSP/MSSPs with high connectivity and stability requirements, the 8300 MAX is available with either pfSense Plus® or TNSR® software.
— Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO
The Netgate 8300 MAX features the Intel® Xeon® D-1733NT eight core CPU with integrated Intel AVX-512 acceleration and 32GB of DDR4 memory. The Intel AVX-512 instruction set on the Xeon D-1733NT combined with Netgate's IIMB optimizes VPN encryption and decryption operations, increasing VPN throughput and reducing computational overhead. Enclosed in a 1U chassis with a removable power supply (and optional redundant PSUs) and integrated IPMI/BMC, the Netgate 8300 MAX includes 4x10G SFP+ ports, 4x1G SFP ports, 3x2.5G ports, and support for 1xPCIe 3.0 x8 card and 1xPCIe 4.0 x16 card for additional expansion. Netgate has qualified 25G and 100G NICs for this system, available as optional add-ons or as a separate purchase.
Highlights of the Netgate 8300 MAX:
• 32 GB DDR4 ECC memory
• Two internal 500W hot-swappable power supplies
• 11 independent network ports (1G, 2.5G, and 10G)
• 512 GB NVMe SSD storage
• Expandability to 25G and 100G ports via PCIe slots
• TAA compliance
"The Netgate 8300 MAX represents a significant advancement in our product lineup," said Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO. "Its combination of processing power, memory, and networking flexibility makes it an ideal solution for businesses and service providers requiring high-performance, reliable, and secure networking applications."
The 8300 MAX with pfSense Plus software is priced at $3,999, while the TNSR software version starts at $4,998. Both versions will be available for shipment in mid-July 2024.
To purchase the Netgate 8300 MAX, visit the Netgate Store. To learn more about pfSense Plus or TNSR software, visit netgate.com. For additional information or questions, contact Netgate at +1 (512) 646-4100 or sales@netgate.com.
About pfSense Plus Software
The world’s leading open-source-driven firewall, router, and VPN solution for network edge and cloud secure networking, pfSense Plus software is the world’s most trusted firewall. The software has garnered the respect and adoration of users worldwide - with over ten million installations. pfSense Plus software is made possible by open-source technology and made into a robust, reliable, dependable product by Netgate.
About TNSR Software
TNSR software provides a full suite of routing, VPN, and management capabilities. Dynamic routing protocols, VRF, VRRP, and policy-based routing enable advanced traffic management scenarios. Support for IPsec and WireGuard, as well as the latest encryption standards, secures site-to-site and remote user VPN connections.
IT automation platforms like Ansible®, SaltStack®, Puppet®, or Chef® can manage the TNSR software configuration on the Netgate 8300 through both CLI and RESTCONF API. These go beyond traditional GUI management techniques to enable speed and multi-instance management orchestration at scale, along with low-cost deployment and automated operation.
About Netgate
Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government, and educational institutions worldwide. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense products, which include pfSense® Plus and pfSense Community Edition software – the world's leading open-source firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR extends the company's open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.
Esther Cheng
Netgate
+1 512-646-4100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Other