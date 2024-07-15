Stonehill CEO to Teach Design Thinking at University of South Florida

Stonehill is proud to announce that its CEO, Doug Pace, will be teaching Design Thinking at the University of South Florida.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill is proud to announce that its CEO, Doug Pace, will be teaching Design Thinking at the University of South Florida. The class will be delivered online as a three-part series held on August 12, 19, & 26. Each class will be held at 6pm and be approximately 2 hours long. Attendees of the class will be recognized with a Certificate in Design Thinking.

Design Thinking is a five-step process consisting of Empathize, Define, Ideate, Prototype and Test. It is a creative, systematic, and solution-based approach to problem-solving and innovation. The framework is rooted in empathy (understanding what people want) to create successful solutions. Design thinking can help people develop creative solutions, advance their careers, and design human-centric strategies.

Mr. Pace is a noted speaker and transformative leader known for his ability to develop innovative solutions to complex problems. His career is marked by a series of high-profile successes in both the private and public sectors. Governments, private equity firms, and Fortune 1000 executives seek his expertise to resolve critical issues ranging from complexed mergers to national infrastructure projects. His approach to problem-solving is heavily influenced by design thinking, game theory, and agile methodologies, ensuring that his solutions are both innovative and practical. He has been recognized as Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards, Consulting Magazine as one of the 75 Most Influential Consultants in the United States, and Insight Magazine as Design Leader of the Year.

https://usfcorporatetraining.catalog.instructure.com/browse/all/main/process-improvement/courses/usf-design-thinking-certificate-powered-by-stonehill-081224-3253

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. We help the world's most interesting brands identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. Our experts approach every challenge using a unique blend of human-centric design, data-driven insight, organizational design, and agile execution — all focused on creating measurable value. We drive revenue, optimize expense, enhance customer experience, facilitate sophisticated mergers, and generate EBITDA. Our solutions have resulted in Stonehill being recognized as the United States Chamber of Commerce Emerging Business of the Year and Insight Magazine Design Leader of the Year.

About the University of South Florida

A Preeminent Research University and AAU member with campuses across the Tampa Bay region, the University of South Florida is dedicated to empowering students to maximize their potential for lifelong success. Its professional and corporate programs, led by industry experts, offer leadership enhancement and industry-specific education. Taught by practitioners, these courses address organizational challenges, providing practical education for career advancement. Upskill and Reskill provides online and face-to-face options, emphasizing flexibility. USF's programs boast a high success rate, aligning curriculum with market demands for graduates' industry success.

