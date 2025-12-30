Stonehill Sees Increased Demand for Post Merger Integration and AI Services

Stonehill today announced strong year-over-year growth in demand for its Post Merger Integration (PMI) and Artificial Intelligence advisory services.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill, a strategy and innovation consulting firm, today announced strong year-over-year growth in demand for its Post Merger Integration (PMI) and Artificial Intelligence advisory services. The firm closed the past year with record revenues across both practices, reflecting sustained market demand for execution-focused integration and applied AI advisory at enterprise scale.

Over the past year, private equity sponsors increasingly engaged Stonehill as a top post merger integration consultant, supporting complex integrations, carve-outs, and platform expansions across portfolio companies. As deal environments tightened and execution risk increased, sponsors prioritized disciplined integration leadership, governance, and rapid value realization.

“Post merger integration remains one of the most decisive moments in the investment lifecycle,” said Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill. “This past year reinforced that sponsors and executives want experienced operators who can bring structure, accountability, and speed during periods of high complexity.”

Separately, Stonehill experienced record growth in its AI advisory services as Fortune 1000 organizations accelerated enterprise adoption. Clients turned to Stonehill as an applied AI consulting firm to move beyond pilots and experimentation toward business-led deployment that delivers measurable operational impact.

Stonehill’s AI engagements over the past year focused on AI readiness assessments, operating model and governance design, workflow automation, analytics modernization, and executive enablement. Demand was driven by leadership teams seeking clarity on how to deploy AI responsibly while improving productivity, decision-making, and scalability.

“AI is no longer a future-state discussion, it’s an operating priority,” Pace added. “Organizations are looking for applied solutions that fit inside real businesses, not theoretical use cases. That shift drove meaningful growth for us this year.”

Looking ahead, Stonehill expects continued momentum across both service lines as private equity firms and Fortune 1000 companies pursue acquisition-driven growth, operational resilience, and technology-enabled performance.

About Stonehill

Stonehill is a nationally recognized strategy and innovation consultancy serving Fortune 1000 companies, private equity, and government clients. The firm specializes in helping organizations navigate complex challenges by combining advanced analytics, design thinking, and business strategy. Stonehill’s award-winning team partners with clients to drive growth, improve operational performance, and deliver measurable results across industries. Known for its collaborative approach and proven methodologies, Stonehill has built a reputation for excellence in strategic planning, customer experience, and digital transformation.

