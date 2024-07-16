The Forge Companies Announces Hillary B. Cranford as new Senior Financial Consultant
The Forge Companies (TFC) are pleased to announce the addition of Hillary B. Cranford as Senior Financial Consultant for Forge Consulting, the settlement planning division of TFC.
Marcy Espinosa Hanson, President of Forge Consulting, LLC, expressed her enthusiasm stating, “We are excited to welcome Hillary Cranford to the TFC family as a Senior Financial Consultant. As The Forge Companies continue to expand, attracting top talent like Hillary underscores our commitment to excellence in financial planning for personal injury cases. With her extensive experience in navigating the complexities of court approval and passion for plaintiffs and their families, we are confident she will significantly impact our ongoing success.”
Cranford, a long-time partner and advocate of The Forge Companies, will focus on supporting our settlement planning team by providing guidance around the unique and complex needs of TFC clients. In addition to her role at TFC, Hillary is also a lawyer for Georgia Fiduciary Services, an unaffiliated Georgia law firm specializing in fiduciary, trust, and probate legal services. Hanson added, “We are thrilled to leverage Hillary’s planning and legal experience to provide even greater support to TFC’s clients. Hillary, in turn, looks forward to utilizing TFC’s services to benefit Georgia Fiduciary Service’s clients.”
About Forge Consulting
Since 2003, Forge Consulting has provided plaintiffs and their attorneys with expert settlement planning. Forge Consulting designs customized plans to meet future needs and helps clients reach an informed decision.
About Advocacy Wealth Management
Advocacy Wealth Management designs portfolios to meet the specific needs of each client. Our many CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals work nationally in support of the ongoing planning process as those needs evolve and change.
About Advocacy Trust
Advocacy Trust is a Tennessee chartered trust company made up of professionals with decades of trust industry experience and is well known for the caring support provided to individuals who have dealt with adversity and financial challenges.
