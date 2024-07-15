USS BLUE RIDGE Departs Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam

During the port visit, USS Blue Ridge with embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff and USCGC Waesche (WMSL 751) leadership met with leadership Vietnam People’s Navy, Vietnam Coast Guard, and Khanh Hoa leadership. Events during the visit included both cultural engagements and subject matter expert exchanges.

"It was a great experience to be here in Cam Ranh," said Capt. Nick DeLeo, commanding officer, USS Blue Ridge. "Our Sailors are thankful for the opportunity to experience the food and culture here, and to be a part of different events in the local community. We also enjoyed the chance to meet with our Vietnamese People's Navy and Vietnam Coast Guard counterparts throughout the week to further our friendship and military-to-military ties.”

Crew members and the 7th Fleet staff participated in community relations during their port visit and cultural events to give back to the community and engage with the people of Khanh Hoa.

At a cultural and language exchange at Khanh Hoa University, Sailors and students from the university organized into small groups to learn about life in the U.S. Navy and in Vietnam. These exchanges of ideas, spoken in both English and Vietnamese, helped create stronger people-to-people connections.

“Although our two countries are on opposite sides of the world, what unites us is our shared interest in family, food and music,” said Lt. Cmdr. Duc Nguyen, assigned to Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. “On the surface, we are different in language and culture, but ultimately we are all human.”

Sailors from Blue Ridge and U.S. 7th Fleet and Coast Guardsmen from the Waesche also visited Nhan Ai Orphanage for their second community relations event. Sailors and Coast Guardsmen painted and danced with the children of the orphanage, while U.S. 7th Fleet Band "Shiokaze Woodwind Ensemble" performed for crowd. Meanwhile, other Sailors and Coast Guardsmen refurbished their playground equipment to be used once again for the children.

“This experience shows the importance of what we do as Sailors and as human beings,” said Culinary Specialist 1st Class Eric Nava, assigned to USS Blue Ridge. “It was nice to see the children. I was glad we could bring them joy.”

As the 7th Fleet flagship, Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.