Fighter Squadron 147, Fleet Logistics Squadron 30 Detachment to Forward Deploy to Japan

The squadrons will join the aircraft of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, which is forward-deployed to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni.

The F-35C Lightning II aircraft of VFA 147 will replace the F/A-18 Hornets of VFA 115, while the CMV-22B Osprey aircraft of VRM 30, Det FDNF will replace the C-2A Greyhound aircraft of the Fleet Logistics Squadron (VRC) 30 detachment previously supporting CVW 5 and Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5.

The F-35C is the most capable fighter in the U.S. Navy and the backbone of air superiority; it complements the carrier strike group with a dominant, multi-role, 5th generation aircraft that enhances U.S. power projection and deterrence.

The Navy’s V-22 variant includes increased operational range, faster cargo loading/unloading, aerial refueling capability, increased survivability and enhanced beyond-line-of-sight communications when compared to the legacy C-2A. This aircraft brings agility, flexibility and sustainability to effectively operate our naval forces forward in a high-end fight. The CMV-22B represents the next generation of the Carrier Onboard Delivery (COD) mission and is the critical enabler to ensure sustained deployed mobility for the carrier strike group.

CVW 5 is currently embarked aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), which is slated to return to the United States for scheduled maintenance this year after nearly nine years forward-deployed to Japan.

Ronald Reagan, which is conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean, will be replaced as America’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier in Yokosuka by USS George Washington (CVN 73). CVW 5 will continue to serve as the U.S. forward-deployed carrier air wing and will be embarked aboard George Washington upon its return to Japan later this year.

George Washington previously served as the Navy’s forward-deployed carrier in Yokosuka from 2008-2015.

The forward presence of VFA 147 and VRM 30 supports the United States’ commitment to the defense of Japan and the security and stability of the vital Indo-Pacific region. They will directly support the Defense Strategic Guidance to posture the most capable units forward in the Indo-Pacific region.

The United States values Japan’s contributions to the peace, security and stability of the Indo-Pacific and its long-term commitment and hospitality in hosting U.S. forces forward deployed there. These forces, along with their counterparts in the Japan Self-Defense Forces, make up the core capabilities needed by the alliance to meet our common strategic objectives.

The security environment in the Indo-Pacific requires that the U.S. Navy station the most capable ships and aircraft forward. This posture enables rapid response times for maritime and joint forces, and brings our most capable ships with the greatest amount of striking power and operational capability to bear.