Building a Sustainable Future: Advancing Eco-Literacy in the Lake Champlain Basin

Composting Association of Vermont launches Soil Builders 201 to enhance water quality & soil health in the Lake Champlain Basin with workshops & demonstrations

HINESBURG, VERMONT, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Composting Association of Vermont (CAV) is thrilled to announce the launch of "Soil Builders 201 – Education in Action." Building on the successful Soil Builders 101 project, this initiative will use education, demonstration, and community engagement to highlight the importance of compost-based practices in enhancing and protecting water quality and soil health in the Lake Champlain Basin.

Soil Builders 201 provides compost-related eco-literacy to empower decision-makers, professionals, and advocates in the Lake Champlain Basin to address the critical issues of water pollution and nutrient management. By focusing on the integral connections between water quality, soil health, organics diversion, and climate change adaptation, this project will provide stakeholders with the knowledge and tools necessary to implement sustainable practices.

This project will bridge the gap between theory and practice, making the lessons from the Soil Builders curriculum more accessible and impactful through its three key components:

(1) In-person workshops to provide engaging hands-on learning experiences and in-depth discussions on best practices for soil health and water quality management.

(2) Interactive signs that foster public engagement by bringing project stories to life.

(3) Demonstration projects showcasing compost-based best practices, for example, at the critical interface of agricultural fields and town roads, to offer concrete, actionable strategies to reduce runoff and improve water quality.

Join us! We invite all interested parties to participate in the upcoming workshops and visit the demonstration sites. Your involvement is crucial in our collective effort to improve soil health and water quality in the Lake Champlain Basin.

For more information, please contact Natasha Duarte, CAV Director, at natasha@compostingvermont.org or go to CompostingVermont.org.

CAV is dedicated to promoting sustainable environmental practices through education, innovation, and community engagement. Our projects aim to create a healthier, more resilient ecosystem for future generations. This project has been funded wholly or in part by the United States Environmental Protection Agency under assistance agreement (LC00A01141-0) to NEIWPCC in partnership with the Lake Champlain Basin Program.