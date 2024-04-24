Composting Association of Vermont Unveils Expanded Farmer Toolkit, Secures Renewed Funding, and Hosts Summit Next Week

3-bin compost system, Firefly Farm at Burke hollow in Vermont April 29-May 3, 2024

HINESBURG, VERMONT, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Composting Association of Vermont (CAV) is excited to announce the significant expansion of resources in its multimedia On-Farm Community Composting Toolkit. The toolkit provides technical support and training for community-oriented food scrap composting and manure management on farms in rural and small communities throughout the US.

Farmers can play an important role in managing food waste in rural areas, where few diversion alternatives exist. Farmers have land, equipment, and motivation to implement compost systems at various scales. Many raw materials for composting are readily available on farms, and the nutrient-rich product of composting is also needed there. The On-Farm Community Composting Toolkit provides resources to support better composting on farms and encourages composting with community needs in mind, with the overarching goals of reducing solid waste, avoiding water pollution, and increasing soil health and farm resiliency. Resources for communities and organizations foster a farmer-centered approach by supporting informed collaboration.

CAV is proud to announce the successful completion of its project, On-Farm Community-Scale Food Scrap and Agricultural Organic Waste Management in Vermont and New Hampshire. Through this project, we collaborated with farmer partners from seven small, diversified farms to establish compost operations and offer food scrap collection opportunities in their communities. The results were impressive, with our farmer partners composting an estimated 153 tons of food scraps and crop residues, 48 tons of manure (with bedding), and 33 tons of mixed carbon sources (leaves, hay, wood shavings). This led to the production of over 10 tons of finished compost, a testament to the effectiveness of on-farm community-oriented composting.

CAV is thrilled to share the exciting news that the USDA Rural Utility Services Solid Waste Management Grant Program has awarded us another round of funding. This funding will support our continued work with our seven sites in VT and NH and enable us to add six additional sites in VT, NH, and NY. This expansion will further support and promote on-farm community composting in this region, underscoring the importance and effectiveness of this approach.

CAV will present on this project as part of a session, Optimizing On-Farm Composting: Tailored Support for Sustainable Success, at the Vermont Organics Recycling Summit (VORS). This year, VORS includes an in-person program, with a hybrid morning plenary, on Monday, April 29, in Waterbury, VT, followed by a free virtual program from Tuesday, April 30 - May 3. Learn more and register for the Vermont Summit at https://www.compostingvermont.org/vors-2024