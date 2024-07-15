DynamicWeb Announces Summit 2024 in Hamburg, Featuring Expert-Led Sessions and Networking Opportunities
DynamicWeb's Summit 2024, held in Hamburg, Germany, from October 24 to 25, offers in-depth training and networking for professionals and industry experts.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DynamicWeb is excited to announce its upcoming summit, scheduled for October 24-25, 2024, in Hamburg, Germany. The DynamicWeb Summit will bring together DynamicWeb leaders, customers and partners for two days of discussion, skill enhancement, and networking events. Attendees can navigate through multiple stages featuring best practices solutions, new features, and product roadmaps.
The main program runs from October 24 to 25, but an extended option is available from the 23rd to 25th. This extended program is dedicated to DynamicWeb 10 training and certifications, offering an invaluable opportunity for partners eager to excel with the new platform, further enhancing attendees’ knowledge and skills.
The summit’s main event will include a three-track program with Tech Talks, Business Cases, and Partner Presentations. Participants will engage with DynamicWeb developers, product managers, sales professionals, and external industry experts.
Key highlights of the summit include:
- Conference (Oct. 24-25): A two-day event featuring a three-track program, including Tech Talks, Tech Business, and Partner Excellence sessions. The conference also offers breakfast, lunch, a three-course dinner, and an Awards Show.
- Extended (Oct. 23-25): An additional day will be dedicated to DynamicWeb 10 training and certifications, a dinner, and a networking event, followed by the two-day conference.
Early bird tickets are available until August 1st
DynamicWeb Summit 2024 promises to be an unmissable event for all partners, users, and professionals. It will offer a platform to learn, collaborate, and connect within the DynamicWeb community. The summit will be held at Hotel Radisson Blu, Congressplatz 2, Hamburg, Germany. Visit DynamicWeb for more information, including venue details and travel recommendations.
About DynamicWeb:
DynamicWeb is an all-in-one eCommerce Suite that includes eCommerce, Content Management (CMS), Product Information Management (PIM), and Digital Marketing tools. Their unified platform makes it easy for B2B and B2C sellers to scale faster and personalize, automate, and enrich the eCommerce experience across sales and marketing channels.
DynamicWeb has more than 300 partners in offices around the globe, supporting over 2,000 brands in industries like manufacturing, distribution and wholesale, retail, horticulture, wine & spirits, and niche B2B or B2C customer portal environments. Built on DynamicWeb, our customers are empowered to modernize their customer experiences, build lasting relationships, increase revenue, and grow their brands.
Alana Ashurst
DynamicWeb
+1 310-405-0550
ash@dynamicwebusa.com