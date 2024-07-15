THE 73ND MISS USA PAGEANT TO AIR LIVE AT PEACOCK THEATER ON AUGUST 4th WITH MISS TEEN USA ON AUGUST 1st

Miss USA Returns to Los Angeles, California after nearly two decades, with two pageant shows at LA LIVE's Peacock Theatre, set to air live on The CW network.

We are excited to crown the deserving titleholders for Miss USA and Miss Teen USA this year with great enthusiasm at the iconic Peacock Theatre, as we return to Los Angeles.” — Laylah Rose, President/CEO of the Miss USA & Teen USA Organization

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peacock Theater will be the exclusive home for THE 73nd MISS USA and Miss Teen USA PAGEANTS as it returns to broadcast television live on Thursday, August 1st and August 4th (5:00-8:00pm PT/ET – delayed PT, check local listings).

“I am delighted about the collaboration with Peacock Theater as the host of our prestigious Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants. It's a thrilling opportunity to showcase our iconic show live in this stunning, prominent venue, which has been a part of our audience's tradition for over 70 years. We are excited to crown the deserving titleholders this year with great enthusiasm.” - Laylah Rose, President/CEO of the Miss USA & Teen USA Organization.

Both highly anticipated events will take place at Peacock Theater located at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles, California. The pageants will unite titleholders from every state, vying for the coveted titles of Miss USA 2024 and Miss Teen USA 2024. Miss USA 2023, Savannah Gankiewicz from Hawaii, and Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios will be present to pass the crown to the next winners. The new Miss USA titleholder will go on to represent the United States at the Miss Universe 2024 competition at the end of this year.

“We’re happy to host the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants at Peacock Theater and to celebrate Miss USA’s grand return to its original home in Southern California,” said Lee Zeidman, President of Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and L.A. LIVE.

The performers, hosts and judges will be announced late this month. Stay tuned for further announcements.

THE 73ND MISS USA PAGEANT is executive produced by Renato Basile.

Laylah Rose serves as President and CEO of VVV Global Ent. dba Miss USA/Miss Teen USA Organization.

About Peacock Theater

Peacock Theater hosts more than 120 music, family, dance and comedy acts, award shows, televised productions, conventions and product launches with over 500,000 guests passing through the doors annually. The 7,100-seat theater offers guests mid-sized intimacy, with no seat further from the stage than 220 feet. Peacock Theater offers 12,000 square feet of VIP & hospitality areas, 10 dressing rooms and state of the art technology making it a favorite indoor venue for performers and fans alike. Since opening in October 2007 with six sold out shows featuring the Eagles and Dixie Chicks, Peacock Theater has hosted concerts starring the most popular artists including Alan Jackson, Katy Perry, Charlie Wilson, Juan Gabriel, Aretha Franklin, Ed Sheeran, John Fogerty, Gabriel Iglesias, Kanye West, Marc Anthony, Sesame Street Live, John Legend, The Avett Brothers, Neil Young, Steely Dan, Trey Songz, Kelly Clarkson, Rush, Yanni, Nicki Minaj, Juanes, Cat Stevens, The “American Idol” Finale shows, Michael Jackson’s This is It, Straight Outta Compton, The Hunger Games and Twilight Movie Premieres and many more.

Peacock Theater is home to the Primetime Emmy Awards and BET Awards, and has previously hosted the American Music Awards, ESPYs, Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Radio Disney Music Awards, the 2010, 2011 & 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, the 2014 & 2015 MTV Movie Awards and the 2013 & 2022 Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies.

Peacock Theater is centrally located within L.A. LIVE, a 4 million square foot, $3 billion downtown Los Angeles sports and entertainment district adjacent to Crypto.com Arena and the Los Angeles Convention Center. The area also features a 2,300 capacity live music venue, a 54-story, 1001-room convention “headquarters” destination (featuring The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles and JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE hotels and 224 luxury condominiums – The Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. LIVE – all in a single tower), the GRAMMY Museum, the 14-screen Regal Cinemas L.A. LIVE theater, broadcast facilities for ESPN along with entertainment, residential, restaurant and office space, along with Peacock Place and the 20,000+ square feet of LED signage within the entertainment district.

About Miss USA

Miss USA is an American beauty pageant that has been held annually since 1952 to select the woman who will represent the United States at the Miss Universe pageant. Historically, the Miss Universe and Miss USA pageants were owned and operated by the Miss Universe Organization, The Miss Universe Organization operated both pageants, as well as Miss Teen USA until 2022 when Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip purchased the organization.

For over 60 years, Miss USA has been a staple in the pageant industry, providing young women with the platform to showcase their talents, intelligence, and leadership skills. We believe in the power of women to make a difference in the world, and Miss USA is proud to have crowned some of the most successful and influential women in the world.

The Miss USA pageant is not just about outer beauty; it celebrates the inner beauty and intelligence of each contestant. Each contestant comes from diverse backgrounds and have varied interests, but they all share the same goal of empowering and inspiring young women across the world. The Miss USA organization believes that every woman has the potential to achieve great things, and is committed to providing them with the resources and opportunities to do so.

