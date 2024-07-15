Pelican State Credit Union Partners with CARFAX to Provide CARFAX Car Care in MyPelican App
Pelican State CU is the first financial institution to launch a partnership with CARFAX to integrate CARFAX Car Care into its mobile app.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pelican State CU is excited to announce the launch of its partnership with CARFAX to launch MyPelican’s newest feature: CARFAX Car Care, which integrates vehicle reminders, history, and tools to manage your vehicle with one app.
Pelican State Credit Union is the first financial institution to integrate CARFAX Car Care into their mobile app, setting them apart as a leader in digital solutions in the credit union industry. Members can access a comprehensive suite of car-care tools, making it easier than ever to manage their vehicles' maintenance and upkeep. You do not need an auto loan from Pelican to access this innovative new feature. CARFAX Car Care offers functionality to track the following:
· Mileage
· Registration reminders
· Open recalls
· Brake, safety, and emissions inspection history
· Oil change and tire rotation reminders
· Maintenance history and reminders
· See how much services may cost
Pelican’s goal is to provide their members with easy, streamlined access to the tools they need for their vehicles by leveraging the authority and reliability that a partnership with CARFAX provides. To experience CARFAX Car Care within the MyPelican app, download or update the app today and explore this groundbreaking new feature.
About CARFAX
CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides CARFAX Used Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world’s largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX®.
About Pelican State Credit Union
For over 60 years, Pelican State Credit Union has been providing financial services to individuals and their families throughout the state of Louisiana. The credit union is dedicated to improving the lives of its members through safe, competitive products and educational services. Pelican was originally chartered as the Department of Hospitals Credit Union, located in downtown Baton Rouge, to serve Louisiana charity hospitals, mental health centers, and state office personnel. They have since grown into the largest state-chartered credit union in Louisiana now serving over 60,000 members. For information, visit pelicanstatecu.com.
