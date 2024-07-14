Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issues statement on shooting at Donald Trump rally

SANTA FE – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement in response to violence at a rally for Donald Trump in Pennsylvania today:

I’m horrified by today’s shooting in Butler, Pa. that resulted in the death of a spectator at a political rally and injuries to others, including former President Donald Trump. I condemn

in the strongest possible terms political violence of any kind.

I extend my deepest condolences to the family of the victim who lost their life today, and I pray for the full recovery of former President Trump and others who were hurt by this reprehensible

act of gun violence.

Americans must reject and denounce any attempt to resolve our political differences with bloodshed instead of democracy. With a presidential election looming, we must redouble our commitment to respectful and constructive discourse, regardless of political affiliation. New Mexico will do its part to ensure the safety and security of all and to uphold the values of democracy, justice, and civility.