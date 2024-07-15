Right at Home Boston and Maine Earns Great Place To Work Certification

Right at Home Boston and Maine with over 500 employees becomes certified as A Great Place to Work. Their employees serve almost one thousand clients weekly.

SALEM, MA, US, July 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Right at Home Boston and Maine is proud to announce that it has achieved the Great Place To Workcertification. This recognition highlights the local agency’s commitment to fostering a positive and supportive work environment for its employees. “We are very excited to earn the recognition as a Great Place To Work,” said Rosaleen Doherty, owner of Right at Home Boston and Maine. “Our caregivers and staff are the heart of our business, interacting with our clients and their families every day to make their lives better. In turn, we are very intentional about creating an environment where our teams feel valued and supported for the important work they do.”The Great Place To Work certification process involves a thorough analysis of employee feedback, focusing on various dimensions of workplace trust, including credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. The certification acknowledges companies that not only meet but exceed the criteria in these areas, creating a consistent and overwhelmingly positive employee experience. The high participation rates and outstanding scores in the survey reflect Right at Home Boston and Maine’s exceptional workplace culture. They were able to achieve this certification in all their fourlocations.“Achieving this certification speaks volumes about the culture we have built here at Right at Home Boston and Maine,” said Rosaleen Doherty. “It solidifies our reputation as an employer of choice for in-home caregiving and can help us attract dedicated professionals who share our same passion for providing exceptional care.”Right at Home Boston and Maine plans to proudly display the Great Place To Work badge on its website and job postings. The recognition will serve as a valuable tool in attracting and retaining top talent, further enhancing the quality of care Right at Home provides its clients.If you are looking for a meaningful career, consider being a caregiver with Right at Home Boston and Maine. To learn more about caregiving and find open positions, visit rightathome.net/boston-north or rightathome.net/greater-portland-me and apply today.About Right at Home of Boston and MaineRight at Home Boston and Maine is a two generation family-owned and operated home care agency that has been providing in-home senior care since 2002. With three locations that serve the greater Boston area and in 2022, the Doherty Kenney family expanded to the Portland, Maine area.Right at Home Boston and Maine prides in the ability to provide quality in-home care with a specialization in dementia care to ensure each client is independent, safe, healthy, and happy in their home, for as long as they choose to live there.