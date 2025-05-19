Right at Home Portland Maine Partners With PocketRN To Provide New Medicare Model for Seniors With Dementia

Right at Home of Maine and PocketRN have partnered in the Medicare GUIDE program to provide respite to caregivers of those with Alzheimer's and dementia.

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Right at Home of Greater Portland Maine and Kennebunk is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with PocketRN, a leading provider of virtual nursing care, to support certain Medicare beneficiaries with dementia. Right at Home Maine and PocketRN are piloting their collaboration in the Greater Portland Maine area and Kennebunk area through a dementia care model inspired by the GUIDE Model, ahead of PocketRN’s formal participation in the GUIDE Model beginning in July 2025.PocketRN has been selected by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to participate in the Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model. This innovative model pairs dementia patients and their caregivers with dedicated virtual nurses who become trusted companions. These nurses offer continuous education, coaching, monitoring, and emotional support and are available 24/7. Under the GUIDE Model, PocketRN will be available at no cost to eligible beneficiaries, with a $0 copay.Right at Home will complement this by providing in-home care and safety assessments, ensuring dementia patients can manage and thrive in their home environments. Together, PocketRN and Right at Home will use their insights from providing care to bring additional resources to assist patients and their families, helping them stay at home longer.The GUIDE Model also offers respite services, giving family caregivers much-needed breaks from their responsibilities. Right at Home Maine will be a key provider of these essential services, which can include bathing and grooming, meal preparation and feeding, mobility assistance, medication reminders, transportation, and additional support for families.“We are very thrilled to begin this partnership with PocketRN, which aligns directly with our mission to help improve the lives of those we serve,” said Rosaleen Doherty, owner of Right at Home Maine. This new payment model will enable more seniors to benefit from our services and will support family members caring for their loved ones with dementia.”The anticipated outcomes of the GUIDE Model include empowering caregivers, reducing Medicare and Medicaid costs by preventing long-term nursing home stays, and decreasing hospital and emergency department visits.Families can learn more about the GUIDE Model and Medicare benefit at www.pocketrn.com . They may also contact Right at Home Maine at 207-707-2011 or www.rightathomemaine.net for assistance with connecting with GUIDE representatives to help with eligibility and navigating this new benefit.About Right at Home MaineThe Scarborough and Kennebunk offices of Right at Home proudly serves communities of up and down the seacoast. We have 23 years of providing the gold standard of home care- person centered care. Our in-home care is provided by trained, caregivers. For more information, contact Right at Home Maine at 207-707-2011 or www.rightathomemaine.net . You can email rdoherty@rightathomemaine.com with questionsAbout PocketRNPocketRN gives patients, families, and caregivers a Nurse for Life. Its mission is to close the gap between home and healthcare by: enabling nurses to care proactively and continuously at the top of their license, enabling caregivers with peace of mind and the confidence to support others, and enabling patients to access whole-person, trusted, empathetic care when and where they want it. PocketRN is the glue that holds together fragmented experiences in care so that partners, clinicians, patients, and families get back more of what they need: quality time. For more information, visit www.pocketrn.com or engage with PocketRN on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.About Right at HomeFounded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client’s home. Right at Home’s global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S. and five other countries. For more information on Right at Home, visit www.rightathome.net

