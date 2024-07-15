Study to Evaluate Current and Alternative Methods for Calculating Area Median Income in Washington State

Commerce is soliciting proposals from qualified applicants to conduct a study of current and alternative methods for calculating Area Median Income (AMI) in Washington State. Commerce is seeking a consultant to collaborate with Commerce staff and external stakeholders to evaluate the impact and feasibility of both current and alternative AMI methods, including the use of AMI data by state legislative district. The consultant will conduct a thorough study, apply and compare different methods, and develop a report of recommendations based upon analysis and stakeholder engagement.

Funding will not exceed $225,000 for this contract, and Commerce expects to award one contract for this solicitation.

RFP Timeline

Q&A period: July 15 – August 5, 2024

Proposals due: August 20, 2024 at 12:00PM

Pre-proposal conference on Zoom: Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at 1:00PM

Funding period: September 19, 2024 – June 30, 2025

Questions? Contact Kayla Judd, RFP Coordinator, at kayla.judd@commerce.wa.gov

PRE-PROPOSAL CONFERENCE – July 31 at 1 PM

Potential applicants are encouraged, but not required, to attend a pre-proposal conference to learn more about this opportunity.

Register for pre-proposal conference