IAM holds seminar dedicated to veterinary law and registration through Macao One Account is accepted from today

MACAU, July 15 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) and the Council of Veterinary Medicine Professionals (CPMV) will jointly hold two sessions of seminar dedicated to popularisation of veterinary law on 25 July to strengthen the veterinary practitioners’ understanding of the law, in particular the rights and obligations of registered veterinary surgeons. The “Code of Professional Ethics of Veterinary Surgeons”, the professional obligations and laws and regulations relevant to animals will be introduced during the seminar. IAM continues to strengthen the awareness of law compliance of the sector, protect the professional interests of veterinary surgeons and improve the service standard of the sector through different channels, so as to jointly promote the development of animal welfare in Macao.

The two sessions of the seminar will be held in the auditorium on the ninth floor of Patane Municipal Market Complex on 25 July, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. respectively. Veterinary practitioners and persons in charge of establishments of veterinary clinical care activities are welcome to register for admission through “Macao One Account” platform from today onwards. The activity will be conducted in Cantonese, with simultaneous interpretation in Portuguese on site.

IAM continues to strengthen the awareness of law compliance of veterinary surgeons and the sector of commercial activity of animals through different channels. The public are welcome to browse the IAM Macao Animal Health Control Website (www.iam.gov.mo/canil) to learn more about the contents of the law.