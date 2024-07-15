Submit Release
News Search

There were 984 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,034 in the last 365 days.

IAM holds seminar dedicated to veterinary law and registration through Macao One Account is accepted from today

MACAU, July 15 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) and the Council of Veterinary Medicine Professionals (CPMV) will jointly hold two sessions of seminar dedicated to popularisation of veterinary law on 25 July to strengthen the veterinary practitioners’ understanding of the law, in particular the rights and obligations of registered veterinary surgeons. The “Code of Professional Ethics of Veterinary Surgeons”, the professional obligations and laws and regulations relevant to animals will be introduced during the seminar. IAM continues to strengthen the awareness of law compliance of the sector, protect the professional interests of veterinary surgeons and improve the service standard of the sector through different channels, so as to jointly promote the development of animal welfare in Macao.

The two sessions of the seminar will be held in the auditorium on the ninth floor of Patane Municipal Market Complex on 25 July, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. respectively. Veterinary practitioners and persons in charge of establishments of veterinary clinical care activities are welcome to register for admission through “Macao One Account” platform from today onwards. The activity will be conducted in Cantonese, with simultaneous interpretation in Portuguese on site.

IAM continues to strengthen the awareness of law compliance of veterinary surgeons and the sector of commercial activity of animals through different channels. The public are welcome to browse the IAM Macao Animal Health Control Website (www.iam.gov.mo/canil) to learn more about the contents of the law.

You just read:

IAM holds seminar dedicated to veterinary law and registration through Macao One Account is accepted from today

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more