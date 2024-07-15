UM summer camp attracts outstanding students from around the world

MACAU, July 15 - The 5th Summer Camp for Outstanding Students, jointly organised by the Faculty of Science and Technology (FST) and the Institute of Collaborative Innovation (ICI) at the University of Macau (UM), attracted applications from over 800 outstanding undergraduate and postgraduate students from around the world. Nearly 100 students from renowned universities worldwide were selected to participate in the camp.

The selected students came from prestigious institutions such as the University of Manchester, University of Washington, University of Liverpool, University of Toronto, University of Malaya, Peking University, Nanjing University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Xi’an Jiaotong University, the University of Science and Technology of China, Harbin Institute of Technology, and Zhejiang University.

According to Dai Ningyi, assistant dean of FST and coordinator of the summer camp, the event marks an important step in FST’s efforts to promote international collaboration and exchanges, as well as to cultivate future technology talent. As the faculty celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, Prof Dai expresses her gratitude for the long-term support of various UM units, including the State Key Laboratory of Internet of Things for Smart City, State Key Laboratory of Analog and Mixed-Signal VLSI, Centre for Regional Oceans, Centre for Data Science, Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, and Centre for Cognitive and Brain Sciences. These units, along with FST, have collectively built a comprehensive, interdisciplinary, and high-quality learning and exchange platform that enables international students to gain a deeper understanding of UM’s unique characteristics and strengths.

During the camp, under the guidance of renowned professors from various fields, students visited multiple state key laboratories and research centres, gaining deeper insights into cutting-edge research areas and experiencing frontier technologies. Seminars and exchange sessions were also organised, where students engaged in discussions on trending topics in science and technology with faculty members. They also received valuable advice on academic and career development. In addition, UM campus tours and Macao cultural experience tours were arranged for the students, allowing them to immerse themselves in UM’s international learning environment and explore the rich historical and cultural landscape of Macao.

FST and ICI are accepting applications from around the world for their 15 master’s degree programmes and 5 doctoral degree programmes. The two units remain committed to the mission of cultivating high-quality technology talent and contributing to the development of a smart future.