ONTOFORCE Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Certification: A Milestone in Information Security and Trust

GHENT, BELGIUM, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONTOFORCE, the provider of DISQOVER, a leading knowledge discovery platform for the life sciences industry, is pleased to announce that it has achieved the ISO 27001:2022 certification, a testament to their unwavering commitment to data security and excellence. This prestigious certification underscores the company’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of information security, ensuring that their customers can trust ONTOFORCE and its knowledge discovery platform DISQOVER with their most sensitive data.

The ISO 27001:2022 standard is one of the most stringent and globally recognized benchmarks for establishing and maintaining an information security management system (ISMS). Achieving this certification involves rigorous evaluation and continuous improvement of their security processes and controls. For ONTOFORCE’s customers, this certification means:

- Enhanced data protection: the ISO certification demonstrates and reconfirms that the DISQOVER product is developed with a security-first mindset.

- Regulatory compliance: ONTOFORCE adheres to international regulations and best practices, providing peace of mind and simplifying compliance requirements for life sciences organizations.

- Trust and reliability: this certification demonstrates the company’s commitment to security and reliability, both when handling customer data and during the DISQOVER product development process.

The ISO 27001:2022 certification is not just another accolade; it represents a significant achievement due to its strict and recent updates. The 2022 revision of the standard incorporates new and advanced security measures that address the evolving threat landscape. By meeting these rigorous requirements, ONTOFORCE sets itself apart as a leader in the life sciences sector, offering unparalleled data security and protection.

Valerie Morel, CEO at ONTOFORCE, emphasizes: "Achieving ISO 27001:2022 certification is not only a milestone for us, but also a critical step in our efforts to provide the most reliable knowledge discovery platform in the life sciences industry. This certification reflects our commitment to our customers and our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of data security and integrity." Morel adds: “We thank our customers for their trust and support. Together, we are advancing the frontiers of knowledge discovery.”

"This certification assures our customers that their data is handled with the utmost care and protected by state-of-the-art security measures. It enhances our product’s reliability and instils confidence in users that their sensitive information is secure, enabling them to focus on their core research and development activities without concerns about data breaches or compliance issues." says Michael Vanhoutte, SVP of Engineering at ONTOFORCE.

As ONTOFORCE celebrates this achievement, the company remains focused on continuous improvement. Their commitment to security drives them to stay ahead of the curve and maintain their leadership in data protection. ONTOFORCE’s leadership team will continue to invest in their security infrastructure and processes, ensuring trust in ONTOFORCE and its DISQOVER platform for all knowledge discovery needs.

About ONTOFORCE:

ONTOFORCE helps life sciences organizations accelerate research and drug development for improved patient outcomes by unlocking hidden insights from data. Founded on semantic technology and an ontology-based knowledge graph, their flagship product, DISQOVER, is a knowledge discovery platform developed specifically for the life sciences industry. DISQOVER seamlessly connects an organization’s internal, siloed data with licensed data and public data in one easy-to-use, customizable platform, enabling efficient data exploration and analysis.

DISQOVER has over 10,000 users across the globe and is deployed by many leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Users include scientific researchers, bioinformaticians, data scientists, and many other roles.

ONTOFORCE is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium and has a secondary office in the United States in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Learn more about ONTOFORCE at ontoforce.com.