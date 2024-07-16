TART Trails Becomes a Certified Autism Center™, Demonstrating Commitment to Enhancing Accessibility

TART Trails' certification is part of a broader community initiative to turn Traverse City into a Certified Autism Destination™.

TRAVERSE CITY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TART Trails is now a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) after staff completed an autism and sensory training program through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), providing them with the information needed to make the TART Trails experience more accessible.

"Empowering our team with the knowledge and skills to support neurodiversity helps our organization realize our mission and embodies our core value of access,” says Kate Lewis, communications director of TART Trails. “By embracing inclusivity on the trails, we're not only enhancing the experience for everyone but also enriching lives. Together, as we champion understanding and support, we proudly contribute to positioning Traverse City as a Certified Autism Destination™, where every trail leads to a place of acceptance and belonging."

"At TART Trails, we are thrilled to have completed autism training for our staff, board, and volunteers. This initiative is a significant step towards enhancing the accessibility of our trails for all users. It also reaffirms our commitment to projects and initiatives centered on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion,” adds Lewis.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations, such as hotels, theme parks, museums and other attractions so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning and more.

“TART Trail’s achievement in becoming a Certified Autism Center and the team’s dedication to enhancing their understanding of how to best welcome and accommodate visitors will help shape a more inclusive community for all,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About TART Trails

Trails are about people. An investment in trails is an investment in community development, a healthy and active outdoor culture, a place that attracts talent and inspires a high quality of life.

Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that formed in 1998 when four individual trail groups in the Traverse City area united to create a stronger force for recreation and alternative transportation in northwest Michigan. Those groups included work on what we know today as the Vasa Pathway, TART, Boardman Lake Trail, and the Leelanau Trail.

Led by 14 staff and 13 volunteer board members, TART Trails’ mission is to provide and promote a trail network that enriches people and communities throughout the greater Traverse region.

TART is dedicated to providing recreation and transportation opportunities through preserving open space corridors, building trails, and advocating for active living and outdoor recreation. Our work includes negotiating easements, hosting events that promote healthy lifestyles, and collaborating with community partners to support healthy, happy connected communities.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.