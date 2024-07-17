Omni Aesthetics Revolutionizes Aesthetics with New AutoCorre™ Procedure
AutoCorre™ treatments have revolutionized the way we are delivering aesthetics. Our clients now have a way to temporarily halt or even reverse the aging process”OAKLAND, NJ, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omni Aesthetics is thrilled to announce the launch of their groundbreaking AutoCorre™ treatments, a revolutionary approach to aesthetic enhancement that utilizes the body’s own regenerative cells to temporarily halt or even reverse the aging process. This innovative treatment, developed by Dr. H. William Song, is set to transform the world of aesthetics and provide clients with natural, long-lasting results.
“Our AutoCorre™ treatments have absolutely revolutionized the way we are delivering aesthetics. Our clients now have a way to temporarily halt or even reverse the aging process using the regenerative cells from their own body,” said Dr. Song.
AutoCorre™ harnesses and amplifies the body's corrective signals to repair and rejuvenate the body on demand. Clients can schedule a consultation to discover how AutoCorre can help with various concerns, including facial volume loss, skin laxity and wrinkles, hair loss, intimate wellness, natural breast enhancement, natural butt enhancement, and male augmentation.
Dr. Song has developed unique protocols for treating signs of aging using advanced regenerative treatments including:
PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma)
PRF (Platelet-Rich Fibrin)
PRP with Plasma Gel
Autologous Fat
Exosomes
Low-level energy treatments
Introducing AutoCorre™
AutoCorre™ HD is the latest advancement in resurfacing and rejuvenating the skin surface. This exclusive technique, developed by Dr. Song, offers a safe regenerative procedure with minimal downtime. Results are immediate, improve over time, and stimulate collagen production for cumulative benefits.
Unlike traditional PRF gels that use heat, which inactivates most growth factors, AutoCorre™ gel is made by combining plasma gel with fresh, ultra-concentrated PRP. This advanced process traps fresh platelets and growth factors within the gel, releasing them slowly to attract stem cells and stimulate new collagen production.
Key Benefits of AutoCorre™ Treatments
Long-lasting results: AutoCorre treatments restore natural cellular function in the skin, fat, and vasculature. AutoCorre™ Fat transfers can offer lifelong improvements, while AutoCorre gel treatment results can last 1-2 years.
Cost-effective: Compared to dermal fillers, AutoCorre™ provides better value and avoids potential complications like allergic reactions and granulomas.
Safety: Being an autologous treatment, AutoCorre™ significantly reduces the risk of allergic reactions or body rejection, offering a safer alternative to traditional fillers.
Patient Safety and Expertise
The use of advanced need techniques and blunt cannula in the injections minimizes the risk of vascular occlusion, but the experience and training of the injector are crucial for ensuring optimal results and safety. Omni Aesthetics is committed to providing expert care and precision with every treatment.
