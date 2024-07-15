Submit Release
To Celebrate Spain's Sweet 2024 Euro Win R4G Launches 12 of Spanish Wines Reward

Love Sangria, Tapas, and Wine? Attend The Sweetest Party for Good sponsored by Recruiting for Good to Celebrate our sweet new reward 12 Months of Wine. wwwLovetoPartyforGood.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund sweet causes; and earn the sweetest reward 12 months of Spanish Wines www.12MonthsofWine.com

Companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search; find talented professionals with positive values, and placements help us fund The Sweetest Gigs for Kids preparing them for tomorrow's jobs and life #userecruitingforgood #makepositiveimpact #sweetcomp

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund sweet causes; and earn the sweetest rewards dining, wine, and tapas parties www.LovetoPartyforGood.com

Retain staffing agency, Recruiting for Good we help sponsor student athletes' training and developing skills to excel in sports www.supportstudentathletes.com

Recruiting for Good (R4G) helps companies find professionals and generates proceeds for causes. The staffing agency is rewarding referrals with dining and wine.

Love to support causes and enjoy the GOOD life? Join the Club!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good launches sweet reward 12 Months of Wine to Celebrate Spain 2024 Euro Win.

People participate in Recruiting for Good Causes (referral program) to help fund nonprofits; earn 2 bottles of Spanish wine every month selected by LA's Best Sommeliers and a $1500 dining gift card to enjoy The Sweetest Restaurants.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Viva La Buena Vida; Live The GOOD Life! Participate in Recruiting for Good to enjoy the sweetest rewards and party for GOOD!"

About

12 Months of Wine the sweetest reward celebrating Spain 2024 Euros Win. Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund nonprofits before December 1st, 2024. Earn The Best Spanish Wine Selected By LA's Best Sommeliers (2 bottles every month) and earn $1500 dining gift card too to The Sweetest Restaurants in LA. www.12MonthsofWine.com Good for You+Community Too!

Love to sponsor a student athlete; participate in Recruiting for Good Causes. We help fund training and development camps (clinics) for kids to learn skills and excel in Sport (Soccer, Tennis, and Volleyball). In 2025, Recruiting for Good will help fund NIKE Tennis Camp + Rafa Nadal Academy + Wilson Tennis Camp. www.KidsTennisWeek.com

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!

Love to Dine for Good and Support Kids Sports? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes; we reward referrals with donations to sponsor Exceptional Student Athletes. Participate to enjoy Sweet Gift Cards for the Finest Dining Experiences at The Sweetest Restaurants and Stay at The Sweetest Hotels across The USA. www.LovetoDineforGood.com Good for You+Community Too!

Love to Dine in LA and Party for Good? Join the Club stay tuned to our next tapas party to enjoy LA's finest restaurant in LA sponsored by Recruiting for Good. www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Good for You+Community Too! Attend our next party to celebrate the launch of our new reward 12 Months of Wine!

The Sweetest International Nonprofit; Recruiting for Good is supporting Vicente Ferrer Foundation USA dedicated to improving the lives of disadvantaged communities in rural India. (www.recruitingforgood.com/how-to-dine-for-good-and-support-vicente-ferrer-foundation)

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram

