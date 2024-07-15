Local Legal Advocacy Recognized: Community Legal Services Receives Prestigious Cy Pres Award
Cy Pres Award Highlights Community Legal Services' Dedication to JusticeORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Legal Services (CLS) recently received a Cy Pres award for more than $34,000 as a result of undistributed funds from a class action lawsuit concerning tenants' rights. Orlando Attorneys Joseph M. Sternberg and David Abrams represented the class against Preferred Campus Management, LLC, Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc., And PCC - Orlando, LLC.
The case, Jasmine A. Ramirez, on behalf of herself and all others similarly situated v Preferred Campus Management, LLC, Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc., And PCC - Orlando, LLC involved the alleged practice of unlawfully imposing claims upon tenant's security deposits without providing the required notice and without delivering the Security Deposit Claim Form to the tenant by certified mail, in violation of Florida law. The case was resolved through settlement in which CLS was named as the Cy Pres recipient.
Cy Pres, originating from the French "cy près," which translates to "as near as possible," is a legal principle enabling leftover funds from class action lawsuits to benefit nonprofit organizations serving the class members' interests. CLS's receipt of the Cy Pres award underscores our steadfast dedication and relentless work in addressing legal needs among underserved individuals. It also recognizes CLS's exceptional commitment to promoting justice and empowering individuals in need through effective legal advocacy.
CLS Chief Executive Officer Jeff Harvey said, “We are honored to receive this Cy Pres award, which underscores the critical role of attorneys in ensuring access to the justice system for all. Awards like this are essential for CLS to fulfill our mission. We sincerely appreciate the dedication of these attorneys and their steadfast commitment to supporting our clients, whether near or far. Their partnership is invaluable in our efforts to provide Legal Access for All.”
About Community Legal Services
CLS is a nonprofit law firm striving to remove barriers to justice by empowering vulnerable communities through legal advocacy and education. As the primary provider of free legal aid for low to moderate-income residents in Central Florida, we provide legal assistance and advocacy to help people obtain the necessities of life: food, shelter, health care, safety, and education.
Michelle Wargo
Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida
+1 407-936-7682
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube