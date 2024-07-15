Modulos Pioneers AI Governance: First Platform to Achieve ISO 42001 Product Conformity

Modulos Achieve ISO 42001 Product Conformity

Modulos has become the first AI governance platform to be assessed in conformity with ISO/IEC 42001:2023 "Artificial intelligence — Management system".

Trust is paramount in AI adoption. This assessment validates our efforts to build a platform that fosters trust through transparent and accountable AI governance.” — Kevin Schawinski, CEO of Modulos

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking development for the artificial intelligence industry, Modulos, a frontrunner in AI governance solutions, has become the first AI governance platform to be assessed in conformity with ISO/IEC 42001:2023 "Artificial intelligence — Management system". This milestone assessment was conducted by Swiss auditor CertX, solidifying Modulos' position at the forefront of responsible AI management.

ISO 42001 is the first auditable standard for AI Management Systems. It provides a framework for organizations to develop, implement, and improve AI systems responsibly. This standard applies to any entity using AI-based products or services, ensuring ethical and effective AI practices and helping organizations comply with regulations.

Kevin Schawinski, CEO of Modulos, stated, "Trust is paramount in AI adoption. This assessment validates our efforts to build a platform that fosters trust through transparent and accountable AI governance."

The Modulos AI Governance platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to help organizations implement, monitor, and maintain AI systems. As businesses worldwide grapple with the challenges of responsible AI deployment, Modulos' certified solution provides a trusted framework for ensuring transparency, accountability, and regulatory compliance.

For organizations seeking to bolster their AI governance and align with global best practices, Modulos offers a proven, ISO 42001-assessed solution.

To learn more about how the Modulos AI Governance platform can benefit your organization, please contact sales@modulos.ai.

About Modulos

Modulos AG, founded in 2018 and headquartered in Switzerland, stands at the forefront of AI technology. The company specializes in helping organizations govern AI products and services responsibly within regulated environments. The Modulos AI Governance platform empowers businesses to enact responsible AI governance policies, while simultaneously streamlining compliance through industry best practices.