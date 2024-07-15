ASAPP OXP® and Northern Credit Union Extend Relationship
JULY 11, 2024 TORONTO, ON | SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, CANADA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASAPP Financial Technology and Northern Credit Union have extended their long-standing relationship with the renewal of the ASAPP OXP® | Omnichannel Experience Platform software licensing agreement between the partners.
Northern Credit Union was the original strategic testing and deployment partner for ASAPP version 1.0 which launched live in production on October 5, 2015. Over the past 9 years, the partnership has seen Northern Credit Union win credit union industry awards and achieve membership growth through their use of an omnichannel product, marketing, and technology strategy supported by ASAPP OXP®.
"Our partnership with ASAPP Financial Technology has played a key role in our ability to deliver seamless, omnichannel solutions to our members. We value this collaboration and are excited to continue working together to grow our membership, enhance operational efficiency, and meet the diverse needs of our members."” noted Liisa Woolley, SVP Member Experience.
Over the next 18 months, as Northern Credit Union expands following the recent merger announcement with Copperfin Credit Union, ASAPP Financial Technology will continue to support Northern's delivery of account and lending origination services across its extensive branch and member footprint.
“Northern Credit Union was integral to the successful launch of ASAPP OXP® in 2015 and we’re proud that this renewal will see us celebrate our 10th partnership anniversary supporting Northern’s growing membership and geographic footprint. We look forward to exploring new and innovative ways for Northern to leverage ASAPP OXP® to support their growth plans,” said Tony Dunham, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer, ASAPP Financial Technology.
– 30 –
About Northern Credit Union:
Northern Credit Union is dedicated to making a difference in people's lives. Through economic development, financial stewardship, and local investment, Northern contributes to thriving, healthy and equitable communities where members (people) can prosper, grow and stay in the communities they love. Each of our members has equal voting rights, ensuring decisions fairly reflect owner-shareholders' interests. Northern offers personal and business banking products, services, and financial planning expertise to over 75,000 member shareholders across 24 communities as a full-service, locally operated financial institution. For more information, please visit www.northerncu.com.
About ASAPP Financial Technology:
ASAPP OXP® delivers Customer Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry. The ASAPP OXP Client-Partner Community is comprised of approximately 50 credit unions, across 11 provinces, that manage over $40B of assets and support over 900,000 members.
Tony Dunham
Northern Credit Union was the original strategic testing and deployment partner for ASAPP version 1.0 which launched live in production on October 5, 2015. Over the past 9 years, the partnership has seen Northern Credit Union win credit union industry awards and achieve membership growth through their use of an omnichannel product, marketing, and technology strategy supported by ASAPP OXP®.
"Our partnership with ASAPP Financial Technology has played a key role in our ability to deliver seamless, omnichannel solutions to our members. We value this collaboration and are excited to continue working together to grow our membership, enhance operational efficiency, and meet the diverse needs of our members."” noted Liisa Woolley, SVP Member Experience.
Over the next 18 months, as Northern Credit Union expands following the recent merger announcement with Copperfin Credit Union, ASAPP Financial Technology will continue to support Northern's delivery of account and lending origination services across its extensive branch and member footprint.
“Northern Credit Union was integral to the successful launch of ASAPP OXP® in 2015 and we’re proud that this renewal will see us celebrate our 10th partnership anniversary supporting Northern’s growing membership and geographic footprint. We look forward to exploring new and innovative ways for Northern to leverage ASAPP OXP® to support their growth plans,” said Tony Dunham, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer, ASAPP Financial Technology.
– 30 –
About Northern Credit Union:
Northern Credit Union is dedicated to making a difference in people's lives. Through economic development, financial stewardship, and local investment, Northern contributes to thriving, healthy and equitable communities where members (people) can prosper, grow and stay in the communities they love. Each of our members has equal voting rights, ensuring decisions fairly reflect owner-shareholders' interests. Northern offers personal and business banking products, services, and financial planning expertise to over 75,000 member shareholders across 24 communities as a full-service, locally operated financial institution. For more information, please visit www.northerncu.com.
About ASAPP Financial Technology:
ASAPP OXP® delivers Customer Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry. The ASAPP OXP Client-Partner Community is comprised of approximately 50 credit unions, across 11 provinces, that manage over $40B of assets and support over 900,000 members.
Tony Dunham
ASAPP Financial Technology Inc.
+1 647-465-8476
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube