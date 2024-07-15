Submit Release
Chromocell to Participate in the Virtual Investor Lunch Break Series

Live webcast with Frank Knuettel II, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, on Thursday, July 18th at 12:00 PM ET

FREEHOLD, N.J., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation (“Chromocell”, or the “Company”), (NYSE American: CHRO), a pioneer in the development of non-opioid pain treatment therapeutics, today announced that it will present at the Virtual Investor Lunch Break: The Chromocell Opportunity event on Thursday, July 18, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

As part of the event, Frank Knuettel II, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Chromocell, will provide a corporate overview and business outlook. In addition to the prepared remarks, interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Mr. Knuettel will answer as many questions as possible in the time allowed.

A live video webcast of the event will be available on the Events page under the Investors section of the Company’s website (chromocell.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Chromocell Therapeutics

Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel, non-opioid, non-addictive therapeutics to alleviate pain and other associated medical conditions. The Company’s initial clinical focus is to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as NaV1.7 for the treatment of various types of chronic neuropathic pain and acute and chronic eye pain. The Company’s portfolio also includes pre-clinical work on other sodium channel receptor subtypes, and the Company intends to explore these and other compounds for the treatment of additional pain indications. For company updates and to learn more about Chromocell, visit www.chromocell.com or follow us on social media.

Investor Contact:

LR Advisors LLC.
Jason Assad
678-570-6791
Jason@Chromocell.com


