CapTech Announces Shopware Technology Partnership to Power ecommerce Solutions

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CapTech Ventures, Inc. (CapTech), an award-winning technology consulting firm, announced today a partnership with Shopware, a leading global open-source ecommerce platform. This partnership allows businesses across industries to unlock new growth and insights from their ecommerce platform.

As the ecommerce marketplace continues to evolve, especially with the advancement of AI, the need for robust, flexible, and scalable platforms has never been greater. This collaboration enables businesses to leverage CapTech’s data-driven solutions and Shopware’s intuitive and flexible features to deliver customized commerce solutions that transform business processes and create personalized customer journeys.

“We are excited to join forces with Shopware, a company that shares our vision for innovation and technical excellence,” said CapTech CEO Andy Sofish. “This partnership represents an ongoing commitment to empowering businesses with the tools they need to succeed and stand out in a digital landscape."

"We are excited to partner with CapTech, a leading consulting firm with a substantial team and expertise across various verticals like manufacturing, supply chain, distribution and logistics, and retail. This collaboration will enable us to leverage CapTech's deep industry knowledge and extensive market penetration to deliver superior ecommerce solutions to our North American merchants," said Jason Nyhus, President and General Manager, Shopware.

In partnership, CapTech and Shopware aim to provide comprehensive commerce solutions within B2B and B2C environments. Leveraging diverse experience across industries and deep technical expertise, CapTech and Shopware help clients enhance their online presence, improve agility, and uncover new business opportunities.

About CapTech

CapTech is an award-winning consulting firm that empowers clients to achieve what’s possible through the power of technology. At CapTech, we’re passionate about the work we do and the results we achieve for our clients. From the outset, our founders shared a collective passion to create a consultancy centered on strong relationships that would stand the test of time. Today we work alongside clients that include Fortune 100 companies, mid-sized enterprises, and government agencies, a list that spans across the country. Learn more at captechconsulting.com.

About Shopware

Shopware, founded in Schöppingen in 2000, offers a holistic omnichannel digital commerce platform for sophisticated mid-market and lower enterprise merchants, with high flexibility and various options for B2C, D2C, B2B, as well as service-based use cases. Shopware is well-positioned and one of the market leaders in its segment, especially in the DACH region, with a fast-growing business in North America.

The solution is headless, API-first, and uses an open source architecture, allowing merchants to individually customize and scale the product offering, creating a strong customer experience. Furthermore, Shopware relies on a global network of 1,600 sales, technology and solution partners, securing a stable ecosystem. Shopware merchants currently process a combined GMV of more than 20 billion USD across the global Shopware platform.