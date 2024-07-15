The 2023 Open Education Global Conference Wins 2024 Business Event of the Year Award

The 2024 Edmonton Tourism “Business Event of the Year” Award is won by the 2023 Open Education Global conference, co-hosted by OEGlobal and NorQuest. The NorQuest team: Kelly Opper, Julia Swezda, Norma Schneider, Miah Bannerman, Dawn Witherspoon, Sarah Smyth, Darrion Letendre, Lisa Sturdy, Robert Lawson and Susanne Erickson. Open Education Global 2023 Conference

CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Open Education Global (OEGlobal) is delighted to announce that the Open Education Global Conference 2023 (OEGlobal23) , co-hosted by OEGlobal and NorQuest College in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, in October 2023, has been named the Business Event of the Year at the 2024 Edmonton Tourism Awards This prestigious award recognizes the conference's outstanding contribution to the business community and its success in promoting Edmonton as a top destination for business events. OEGlobal 2023 was lauded for its historic gathering that emphasized open education’s role in sustainable development. The conference encourages and celebrates education, quality, affordability, and student success at a global level through open educational practices. The theme, “Building a Sustainable World through Open Education,” aligned with UNESCO’s Education for Sustainable Development Goals and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, specifically answering to quality education and lifelong learning for all.“We are thrilled that the OEGlobal 2023 conference won the Edmonton Tourism award for the Best Business Event of the Year,” said Igor Lesko and Marcela Morales, interim Co-Executive Directors at Open Education Global. “Winning the award is a testament to the long list of conference accomplishments, the hard work of the co-organizing teams at Norquest College and Open Education Global, the strong collaboration with, and support of, Explore Edmonton, and the dedication and support of the global community of Open Education practitioners.”The event, the first of its kind at a community college, attracted over 418 participants from 29 countries, making it the most attended in-person conference in its 18-year history. The conference specifically fostered international partnerships and showcased Edmonton as a UNESCO Learning City, highlighting its commitment to inclusive, sustainable learning. The conference had a significant impact on the hosting city's economy. For example, the total economic impact of the OEGlobal 2023 conference on the city of Edmonton, Canada, was calculated as C$ 854,130 or US$ 627,246."It was wonderful to see how the conference came together and to experience the sense of teamwork that emerged in the organizing committee and with OEGlobal and Explore Edmonton,” says Robert Lawson, an instructional designer in Curriculum Development at NorQuest College and Program Co-Chair for OEGlobal 2023. “Winning the City of Edmonton Business Event of the Year tourism award was a huge honour. I think it validated our efforts to create an inclusive and environmentally sustainable place where everyone felt welcome. In essence, OEGlobal 2023 was a reflection of Edmonton and what Edmonton aspires to be."The Edmonton Tourism Awards, presented by Explore Edmonton, celebrates the best of Edmonton's tourism industry and recognizes the outstanding achievements of individuals, organizations, and events contributing to the city's vibrant tourism landscape. The Business Event of the Year Award is given to an event that demonstrates excellence in planning, execution, and impact on the local economy.The OEGlobal 23 Conference has set a high standard for business events in Edmonton and solidified the city's reputation as a premier destination for conferences and conventions. OEGlobal and its partners are already planning the next edition of the conference, which will take place in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, in November of this year and promises to be even bigger and better. For more information, visit the conference website at conference.oeglobal.org.

The 2024 Edmonton Tourism introduction to the winner of the “Business Event of the Year” Award: the 2023 Open Education Global conference..