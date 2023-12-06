Open for Antiracism Program is awarded funding for Forth and Fifth Years

About

Open Education Global (OEGlobal) believes education should be open and available for all. It should not be a commodity held for a price or kept by a group with exclusive access. Open Education Global is a worldwide member-based organization that seeks to transform education systems everywhere by stewarding a movement toward openness in all aspects of education. As a nonprofit, OEGlobal provides space through events, networks, and platforms to build a global open community of support and practice. With our passionate members from 250+ institutions, 180+ open educators, and an extensive international community, we foster opportunities to co-create and share resources to encourage and mainstream openness in education worldwide. OEGlobal annually coordinates and hosts Open Education Week, the Open Education Global conference, the Open Education Awards for Excellence, and the OEG Connect forum. Collectively, these efforts successfully encourage and make visible high-quality, inclusive education to all learners around the world.

