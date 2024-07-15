Jerry Ku, Highly Experienced Advisor to Emerging Growth Companies and Investors, Joins Davis Wright Tremaine in San Francisco

JULY 15, 2024 – Accelerating the firm's growth trajectory in California, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP welcomes Jerome "Jerry" Ku, a seasoned corporate attorney with a long track record of success representing emerging growth companies throughout their life cycles. He joins as a partner in DWT's San Francisco office.

Jerry has served as the principal attorney for more than 300 venture/private equity investments, dozens of M&A transactions, and many IPOs and joint ventures. He represents a wide range of companies in the AI, energy and mobility, semiconductor, and SaaS industries, as well as leading venture capital and private equity firms. Jerry comes to DWT from the Silicon Valley office of Gunderson Dettmer, where he's been a partner for more than a decade.

"Growing our corporate transaction capabilities in California is a key part of DWT's strategic plan and Jerry is the ideal person to advance that effort," said Drew Steen, co-chair of the business and transactions group at DWT. "He's a seasoned, trusted counselor with a practice that's complementary to our current emerging company/venture capital work in San Francisco while presenting significant opportunity for expansion. We're delighted to have him join us."

Jerry represents early-stage, private companies in debt/equity financings, M&A transactions, commercial contract negotiations, and general legal matters. He also serves leading VC and PE firms. He recently represented Level One Fund in co-leading a $52 million Series A financing of Voyage Foods, a food technology company.

A fluent speaker and writer in Mandarin, Jerry led the establishment in 2012 of Gunderson Dettmer's Beijing office, which continues to operate today. He began his career as an associate at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP.

"Jerry has a strong and proven entrepreneurial drive that makes him an excellent fit for DWT culture," said Christina Chan, also practice co-chair. "He's an involved firm citizen as well, someone who makes mentorship and training of junior lawyers a priority and is committed to pro bono. We know he will have a tremendous positive impact on our firm."

"DWT's breadth of excellence across multiple industries will allow me to provide true, comprehensive service to my clients," said Jerry. "The companies I represent—whether in AI, healthcare, energy, semiconductors, or blockchain—all face increasing levels of regulation. With DWT's market-leading expertise in regulatory matters, as well as CFIUS and import-export issues, I can deepen my relationships with these companies and further enhance their success."

"DWT is also widely known as a leader in social impact," Jerry added. "This is a firm where teams matter and giving back is part of the culture. Having served on the pro bono committee at my prior firm and knowing the value of diverse perspectives at the deal table, I am excited to contribute to the DWT experience."

Jerry received his B.S. from Duke University and his J.D. from Columbia Law School.

About Davis Wright Tremaine

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is an AmLaw 100 law firm with more than 600 lawyers representing clients based throughout the United States and around the world. Learn more at www.dwt.com.