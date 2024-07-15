Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,465 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,153 in the last 365 days.

Quoted in "How DC Pay Transparency Law May Or May Not Impact Firms," Law360

By Alison Knezevich · July 12, 2024, 4:36 PM EDT

As Washington, D.C., joins a national movement to require job postings to include pay ranges and to ban employers from asking for salary histories, recruiters predict an uneven effect in the...


Want to continue reading?

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

You just read:

Quoted in "How DC Pay Transparency Law May Or May Not Impact Firms," Law360

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more