SABESP – MATERIAL FACT
SÃO PAULO, SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company”), in continuity with the Material Facts disclosed on June 13, 2024, June 21, 2024 and July 28, 2024, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Second Announcement of the Professional Offering was disclosed on this date, which informs that the Finalist Reference Investor has fully complied with the requirements for opening the Escrow Account held by it and the Custody Account, having been exempted from delivering New Letter(s) of Guarantee to B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, insofar as the Amount of the Initial Letter(s) of Guarantee is greater than the respective Total Investment Amount. Accordingly, in accordance with the Preliminary Prospectus of the Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares Issued by Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP disclosed on June 21, 2024 and again on July 8, 2024 ("Preliminary Prospectus"), the Investment Intentions Registration Book of the Finalist Reference Investor shall be ascertained in accordance with item (vi) of the section "Other Characteristics of the Brazilian Offering - Brazilian Offering Procedure - Professional Offering - Professional Offering Procedure - Professional Offering Procedure WITH ONE Finalist Reference Investor - Definition of the Selected Reference Investor" of the Preliminary Prospectus.
The Second Announcement of the Professional Offering is available at the websites listed on section "Schedule - Disclosure of Announcements related to the Global Offering" of the Preliminary Prospectus.
Capitalized terms used in this Material Fact that are not defined herein have the meaning attributed to them in the Preliminary Prospectus.
The Company will keep the market informed of developments regarding the subject of this Material Fact.
Contatos de RI
Contatos de RI
SABESP
+ +55 11 3388-8679
sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br