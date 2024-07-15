Tecta America Commercial Roofing Acquires Sterling Commercial Roofing

Tecta America

The national leader in commercial roofing acquires a leading company performing commercial roofing in Sterling, IL.

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tecta America, the national leader in commercial roofing, announces the acquisition of Sterling Commercial Roofing, based in Sterling, IL.

Sterling Commercial Roofing has served businesses and organizations of all sizes across Northern Illinois, Eastern Iowa and Southern Wisconsin since 1986. The entire Sterling team prides themselves on serving their customers in a prompt, safe, and timely manner and has established itself as a premier provider of new construction, re-roofing and service & maintenance services. Sterling’s team approach and commitment to safety has been the key to their success.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sterling Commercial Roofing to our family of companies. For almost 40 years, Sterling has been a premier commercial roofing contractor in Northern Illinois, Eastern Iowa and Southern Wisconsin. Kevin Froeter and his team share our commitment to quality, integrity, and providing the best service in their markets. We look forward to working with Kevin and the rest of the Sterling team as they continue to provide outstanding service to their loyal customer base", said Dave Reginelli, Tecta's CEO.

Kevin Froeter will continue in his current role as President alongside other key members of management and his entire workforce. The operation will be known as Sterling Commercial Roofing, a Tecta America Company, LLC.

“We are extremely excited about partnering with Tecta, and are looking forward to continuing to provide the highest quality work to all our customers. We are excited as well to have Tecta’s support and I am certain this partnership will help us achieve our goals and continue the Sterling legacy for many years to come,” said Kevin Froeter, President of Sterling Commercial Roofing.

Tecta America Corporation has grown to over 98 locations nationwide and is the largest roofing contractor in the United States, with an impeccable quality and safety reputation. Tecta is an approved applicator of all major manufacturers.

