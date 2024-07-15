OptimumBank to Host Inaugural Virtual Banking Conference on September 12, 2024, via Live Webcast

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimumBank (Nasdaq: OPHC), announced today that in collaboration with Moody's and Nasdaq, it will hold its upcoming milestone event, OptimumBank’s Virtual Banking Conference, slated for Thursday, September 12, 2024. The conference will be streamed live on the web, setting the stage as a premier gathering within the finance industry. Top-tier market experts will discuss the current US budget deficit, the direction of interest rates, inflationary and deflationary trends, bank balance sheet risks, and the concerns surrounding geopolitical headwinds. Interested participants can find detailed information and registration on the conference website .



Opening remarks will be delivered by renowned public figure John Kasich , former Governor of Ohio, and distinguished U.S. Congressman. Kasich’s extensive career includes 18 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he notably chaired the House Budget Committee during a historic era of U.S. budget surplus—a milestone unmatched in over 50 years. His insights promise to illuminate critical perspectives on national fiscal policies and governance.



The conference will feature two dynamic panels:



The first, Global Economic Trends: Risks, Opportunities, and Insights with industry luminaries Phil Mackintosh, Chief Economist for Nasdaq; Daniel Lacalle, author and Chief Economist for Tressis; David Rosenberg, former Chief Economist for Merrill Lynch and CEO of Rosenberg Research; and Gareth Soloway, Chief Market Strategist at Verified Investing.



The second, Inflation’s Impact: Aligning Monetary Policy with Investment Strategies with leading figures Jim Bianco, President of Bianco Research; Marisa DiNatale, Global Head of Forecasting at Moody's; Dr. Rebel Cole, Chaired Professor of Finance at Florida Atlantic University; and Tavi Costa, Chief Macro Strategist at Crescat Capital.



Closing remarks will be delivered by Sheila Bair, former Chair of the FDIC: Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and recognized among Forbes Magazine's most powerful women globally. Her tenure at the FDIC during the financial crisis of 2006-2011 offers unparalleled insights into today’s banking challenges and opportunities.



This event is free and open to all who register, however, access is limited and provided on a first-come, first-served basis for the live webcast. The event will start promptly at 9:00 AM and is expected to conclude before noon. For more information and to secure your spot, visit virtualbankingconference2024.com.



Media inquiries, questions for the speakers, or questions about OptimumBank can be sent to Seth Denison at SDenison@OptimumBank.com .



About OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

OptimumBank was founded in 2000 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The bank focuses on traditional in-person banking with businesses and consumers residing in South Florida. Our customers found a bank that isn’t charging the exorbitant fees they were experiencing at the larger financial institutions, a bank having unmatched expertise in real estate and commercial lending. OptimumBank has seen explosive growth this decade, and we look to capitalize on our momentum in the coming months and years ahead. The Company is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol “OPHC”.



OptimumBank’s business and financial solutions include: Business Banking , Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions , Treasury Management , and Personal Banking .



Managing Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Relations



Contact: Seth Denison

