DIAGNOS Provides Update on its Health Canada Medical Device Licence Application

BROSSARD, Quebec, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a pioneer in early detection of certain ophthalmic health issues using advanced technology based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), provides an update on the progress of its Medical device license application for CARA System, submitted to Health Canada in early September 2024.

Following the submission of its application in early September, DIAGNOS has engaged in ongoing communication with Health Canada, providing timely responses to all regulatory requests. After more than 11 proactive inquiries regarding the application's status, we are pleased to announce that Health Canada has confirmed that the application is now under “active processing”, having progressed from a previous backlog.

"We remain steadfast to complying with all regulatory requirements and ensuring that Health Canada has all the necessary information to support the review of our CARA System application," said André Larente, CEO of Diagnos Inc. "We appreciate the continued collaboration with Health Canada and are optimistic about the future progress of our application."

Diagnos Inc. is dedicated to advancing its mission of providing cutting-edge medical diagnostic solutions, and the CARA System is a key part of the company’s growth strategy.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, DIAGNOS aims to provide more information to healthcare clinicians to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedarplus.com .

