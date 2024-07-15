Submit Release
Podcast: The FAA and Pilot Mental Wellness: A Closer Look

June 20, 2024

While NBAA and others welcome the FAA’s recent industry-recommended actions on mental health, experts say there’s a long way to go on an issue affecting a large number of aviation professionals during their lifetime. The topic was in focus at NBAA’s White Plains Regional Forum held June 12, 2024.

