NBAA Mourns Passing of GA Champion Former Sen. James Inhofe

Washington, DC, July 9, 2024 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) today marked the passing of general aviation advocate and former Sen. James Inhofe (R-OK), who tirelessly fought on behalf of the industry throughout his decades of public service.

“Sen. Inhofe was a master legislator and general aviation’s great champion,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “Those two truths are reflected in every aviation bill that has passed Congress and been signed into law over the past 35 years.

“His Discharge Petition, General Aviation Revitalization Act, Pilots Bill of Rights, Basic Med and numerous FAA Reauthorization bills that have protected general aviation’s access to airspace and airports represent just a fraction of what Jim Inhofe has done to promote aviation,” Bolen added. “There is no one who has done more to help the United States have the largest, safest, most diverse and most efficient aviation system in the world. We will miss him greatly.”

As an accomplished aviator, Inhofe brought a deep appreciation and understanding of the industry to policy debates on Capitol Hill. Over the course of his career, he supported legislation that ensured general aviation would continue connecting communities and remain a vital contributor to the nation’s economy, including through his work as a key proponent of legislation creating aviation workforce grants.

Inhofe, who retired from the Senate last year, was first elected to the legislative body in 1994 after serving in the House of Representatives. His political career began in 1966 when he won a seat in Oklahoma’s House of Representatives after serving several years in the Army.

