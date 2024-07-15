SPOR and xEVMPD Stakeholder Engagement Webinars : Substance, product, organisation and referential (SPOR) application programming interface (API) - SPOR API, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Broadcast, from 14 October…

Regulatory Data Management Service is pleased to announce October Webinars for SPOR and xEVMPD during which EMA’s SPOR team will cover all aspects of regulatory data management and the way SPOR and xEVMPD work today.

The sessions will cover practical information for users, including:

General principles and rules;

Key processes;

Key performance and data quality metrics;

Updates & next steps.

Webinars will be held from 04 October to 14 October 2024 with live sessions in the morning.

The upcoming webinars will be based on those held in October 2023, the recordings and presentations of the 2023 meetings can be found at:

Updated presentations will be shared in due course.