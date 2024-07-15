Elevated Cleaning Services Is Launching Two New Locations in Palm Beach County

Fort Lauderdale, Florida – Elevated Cleaning Services, a leading provider of professional cleaning services, is excited to announce the launch of two new locations in Palm Beach County. The new locations, Elevated Cleaning Services Boca Raton and Elevated Cleaning Services West Palm Beach, will offer the same high-quality cleaning services that the company is known for.

With the expansion to Palm Beach County, Elevated Cleaning Services aims to meet the growing demand for top-notch cleaning services in the area. The company has built a strong reputation for its exceptional cleaning services and has served satisfied clients in other parts of Florida for years. The decision to expand to Palm Beach County was a natural step for the company to continue its mission of providing a clean and healthy environment for homes and businesses.

“We are thrilled to bring our top-rated cleaning services to Palm Beach County,” said Michael Ferguson the CEO of Elevated Cleaning Services.

“We understand the importance of a clean and healthy environment, and we are committed to providing our clients with exceptional services that exceed their expectations. We look forward to serving the community and building long-lasting relationships with our clients in Boca Raton and West Palm Beach.”

Elevated Cleaning Services Boca Raton and Elevated Cleaning Services West Palm Beach will offer a wide range of cleaning services for both residential and commercial clients, including an Airbnb cleaning service, move-in/move-out cleaning, post-construction cleaning, janitorial services, office cleaning, commercial cleaning, standard and deep cleaning.

What sets Elevated Cleaning Services apart from competitors is outstanding customer service including:

Eco-friendly products: With more and more customers becoming environmentally conscious, the choice to use eco-friendly cleaning products truly means the company understands and listens to the customer’s desires.

Online payments: Online payments make it simple and easy for customers to book cleaning services. Removing the hassle and speeding up the process, is why many customers choose Elevated Cleaning Services over competitors.

Simple rescheduling: Elevated Cleaning Services makes rescheduling a clean simple so customers can carry on with the day without worrying.

Exceptional customer support: The team are on hand to answer any questions or queries from customers. With a live chat feature on the website, a direct telephone number, and an email, there are many ways clients can get in contact.

Top-rated cleaners: Elevated Cleaning Services employs professional cleaners knowledgeable about types of stains, spills or issues ensuring that the place is spotless.

Elevated Cleaning Services Boca Raton and Elevated Cleaning Services West Palm Beach are now open for business and accepting new clients. With a dedication to excellence and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee, Elevated Cleaning Services is set to become the go-to cleaning company in Palm Beach County. Nearby, Elevated Cleaning Services Fort Lauderdale is continuing its successful services.

Elevated Cleaning Services encourages residents and commercial businesses to check out the services offered or schedule a cleaning by visiting the website or contacting the company directly at (888) 457-3370.

About Elevated Cleaning Services

Elevated Cleaning Services is a leading provider of professional cleaning services within the United States. Elevated Cleaning Services offers a comprehensive range of cleaning solutions, from routine to specialized services like Airbnb cleaning. They service residential and commercial clients with 100% satisfaction guaranteed.

More Information

To learn more about Elevated Cleaning Services and the launch of its two new locations, please visit https://elevated.cleaning/.

