CloudLabs VM Labs Offers Seamless Lab Solution for Azure Lab Services Customers

Spektra Systems is pleased to announce CloudLabs VM Labs as a Microsoft-recommended partner solution, offering a seamless transition for Azure Lab Services customers. Following Microsoft's announcement of Azure Lab Services' retirement on July 15, 2024, organizations can now rely on CloudLabs VM Labs for setting up and distributing Windows & Linux based Virtual Machine labs.
Transitioning from Azure Labs Services to CloudLabs VM Labs is designed to ensure a seamless and straightforward experience, supported by comprehensive step-by-step transition assistance for users. While maintaining feature parity with Azure Lab Services, CloudLabs VM Labs further enhances user capabilities with the robust flexibility and power of Microsoft Azure. With over 8 years of industry experience, CloudLabs excels in delivering unmatched lab experiences, with customization options, reports & analytics, cost-optimization features, and dedicated support, empowering labs to meet specific use-case requirements effortlessly.
CloudLabs seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Azure in the backend, allowing your virtual machines to operate on Azure infrastructure. This integration enables you to fully leverage the power and capabilities of the Azure platform.
CloudLabs VM Labs enables users to swiftly build and deploy customized labs in minutes. This is facilitated by the Direct Web Connect feature, which simplifies access to virtual machines directly through web browsers, eliminating the need for additional software installations. Additionally, the Shadow VM functionality allows instructors and administrators to seamlessly connect to users' virtual machines for real-time oversight and support.
With CloudLabs VM Labs, organizations can implement robust cloud cost management strategies to reduce cloud cost. Our advanced cost optimization features ensure smooth and cost-effective solution eliminating budgetary concerns.
● On-Demand Provisioning: Automatically provisions VMs when needed, avoiding costs associated with pre-allocating resources.
● Auto-Delete VMs: Allows users to schedule automatic deletion of lab VMs after a set period, preventing charges for unused resources.
● Auto-Stop VMs: Schedules can be set to automatically stop lab VMs when not in use, reducing hourly costs.
● Detect and Stop Idle VMs: Configures the system to detect inactivity and automatically stop idle VMs, preventing unnecessary expenses.
● Storage Cost Optimization: Provides options to select the appropriate storage size and type for VM disks and images, lowering storage costs.
With CloudLabs VM Labs, users can deploy lab VMs in their preferred Azure region, ensuring optimal performance and scalability. CloudLabs VM Labs also offers international support in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, French, Dutch, Italian, Portuguese, and Japanese. Our platform complies with a range of international standards, including ISO/IEC 27001, GDPR, SOC, FERPA, CSPC, and COPPA, ensuring that users' data is protected and that we meet the highest regulatory requirements.
To support organizations during this transition, CloudLabs offers an exclusive promotion for those who transition by October 30th. This includes 50% discount on platform fees for the first six months post-transition.
CloudLabs VM Labs is also available on the Azure Marketplace, enabling users to procure services directly and manage payments seamlessly through their existing Azure subscriptions. This integration ensures a straightforward billing process.
“We are excited to offer CloudLabs VM Labs as the Microsoft-recommended partner solution for setting up and distributing Windows and Linux-based virtual machine labs. Our platform ensures that users can continue their lab operations seamlessly with enhanced capabilities and support. Our integration with Microsoft Azure allows us to provide a robust and flexible solution that meets the evolving needs of our customers,” said Manesh Raveendran, CEO, Spektra Systems.
In conclusion, CloudLabs VM Labs offers a robust alternative to Azure Lab Services, ensuring organizations can seamlessly manage and distribute their virtual machine labs. With seamless integration into Microsoft Azure, extensive international language support, and adherence to global compliance standards, CloudLabs VM Labs provides a flexible, reliable solution. For more details on how CloudLabs VM Labs can enhance your lab operations, please visit our website at www.cloudlabs.ai/azure-lab-services or contact our Sales team at cloudlabs-sales@spektrasystems.com
About CloudLabs
CloudLabs is a hands-on lab platform that enables immersive content experiences and allows consistent and seamless engagement through a virtual lab platform, practice tests, and online hands-on learning environments. To learn how CloudLabs boosts better customer engagement and drives faster prospect generation with hands-on virtual IT labs for Training, POCs, and Demos. For more information, visit: https://www.cloudlabs.ai
