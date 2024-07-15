Fresh agricultural products have opportunities in Singaporean market

VIETNAM, July 15 - HÀ NỘI — A working delegation from Singapore on July 12 visited agricultural farms in the Mekong Delta province of Long An to learn about food safety management policies, disease control and agricultural export certification process there.

The visit is expected to bring opportunities for local fresh agricultural products to enter the demanding Singaporean market.

The delegation, led by Trade Counsellor and Head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore Cao Xuân Thắng, visited Dương Vũ Limited Liability Company, Hải Âu Farm which grows and exports seedless lemons, and Ba Huân high-tech poultry farm.

The delegation also sought information about manufacturers and businesses with capacities to produce and export poultry, eggs and rice in Long An.

Thắng said that in December 2023, a delegation from the Singapore Food Authority attended the international rice festival in Hậu Giang Province.

Immediately after that, in the first quarter of 2024, Việt Nam for the first time became the largest exporter of rice to the Singaporean market and the 5th largest aquatic product exporter to the country.

Following that visit, the Singaporean side recognised the need to promote the import of other products from Việt Nam, particularly Vietnamese egg products and meat products.

Thắng said that during this visit to Việt Nam, the Singaporean side worked with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and visited farms and factories in Bình Phước, Tây Ninh and Long An provinces.

He informed that on this occasion, Singapore's management agencies and experts were quite impressed with the farms they visited, showing that that Việt Nam's management model, production scale and disease control are quite good.

However, to meet requirements to export products to Singapore, the authorities of the two sides must continue to work together, Thắng added. — VNS