VinFast breaks ground at new EV assembly plant in Indonesia

VIETNAM, July 15 - SUBANG — Vietnamese VinFast Auto maker has officially broken ground at its new electric vehicle assembly plant in Subang, West Java, Indonesia.

This strategic move into one of Southeast Asia's most promising EV markets is set to create numerous job opportunities for the local workforce, underscoring VinFast's commitment to expanding its presence in the region and supporting Indonesia's burgeoning electric vehicle industry.

The new VinFast assembly plant, located in the emerging industrial hub of Subang, represents an initial investment of around US$200 million. The facility will have an annual capacity of 50,000 vehicles and house several key production areas such as Body Shop, General Assembly Shop, Paint Shop and testing area.

Scheduled to commence operations in Q4 2025, the plant will produce right-hand drive versions of VinFast's e-SUV models, including VF3, VF5, VF6 and VF7 for the Indonesian market.

In parallel with bolstering its global production capabilities, VinFast has swiftly established a robust business presence and increased brand recognition in Indonesia. The company has launched two right-hand drive electric SUV models, the VF 5 and VF e34, opened dealership stores, implemented flexible sales policies including its pioneering battery subscription programme.

With a long-term vision, VinFast continues to innovate and strive towards becoming a high-tech industrial leader in Southeast Asia with global influence. Despite the short-term challenges facing the electric vehicle industry, VinFast remains resolute in expanding its footprint in the region, laying a solid foundation for the irreversible growth of electric transport. VNS