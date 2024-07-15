PM urges measures to remove obstacles to e-commerce

VIETNAM, July 15 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has stressed the need to implement specific tasks in order to untangle knots in e-commerce development, according to the Government Office.

The office on Friday released the PM's conclusion at a conference reviewing the one-year realisation of the government leader’s directions regarding the project on developing resident data, electronic identification and authentication applications to serve national digital transformation in the 2022-25 period, with a vision to 2030 (Project 06), and promoting data connection and sharing in service of e-commerce and tax management.

Accordingly, ministers, heads of ministerial-level agencies, the General Director of Vietnam Social Security, the chairpersons of the People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities were asked to review the implementation of essential public services, ensuring that they are completed as scheduled. They were also instructed to concentrate resources on accelerating the digitisation of records and the settlement of administrative procedures at all levels.

The Ministry of Public Security was assigned to continue providing 13 utilities on VNelD, especially the pilot issuance of criminal record cards in Hà Nội and the central province of Thừa Thiên-Huế, which will be rolled out nationwide this month.

The Ministry of Finance was urged to promote tax management, continue providing e-tax services, and deploy e- invoice solutions for e-commerce activities and livestream sales on digital platforms.

The PM assigned the Ministry of Industry and Trade to coordinate with relevant agencies to study and propose solutions to manage and sustainably develop domestic and cross-border e-commerce platforms as well as supplement regulations relating to stakeholders in e-commerce and livestreaming activities.

Meanwhile, localities were urged to promote digital transformation, provide support in terms of human resources and funding to roll out such tax management solutions, while deploying e-invoices to control the retail sector and strengthening the inspections and handling of violating business establishments. — VNS