Stabilising market prices

VIETNAM, July 15 - According to the General Statistics Office (GSO), the disbursement of public investment from the State budget in the first five months of this year was estimated to reach VNĐ190.6 trillion (US$7.44 billion), equal to 26.6 per cent of the yearly target and 5 per cent higher than the same period last year.
