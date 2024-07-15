Xi Jinping Concludes State Visit to Tajikistan and Departs Dushanbe by Special Plane

On the morning of July 6, 2024 local time, President Xi Jinping departed from Dushanbe by special plane to return to China after concluding his state visit to Tajikistan.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, accompanied by Speaker of the Upper House of the Parliament of Tajikistan and Mayor of Dushanbe Rustam Emomali, and Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, bade farewell to and see the delegation off at the airport.

Emomali Rahmon presented to Xi Jinping a precious photo album of his three visits to Tajikistan since 2014 and once again warmly congratulated President Xi on his successful historic state visit to Tajikistan this time. Xi Jinping pointed out that the historic meeting between the two heads of state during his visit will lead the development of China-Tajikistan comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era for a long time to come. Xi said he is ready to work with President Emomali Rahmon for an even brighter future of China-Tajikistan relations.

On the way to the airport, local overseas Chinese and representatives of Chinese-funded institutions waved the national flags of China and Tajikistan on both sides of the road, congratulating President Xi Jinping on the complete success of his state visit.

Cai Qi, Wang Yi and other members of the entourage left on the same plane.

On the evening of July 5 local time, Xi Jinping, upon invitation, had a cordial and friendly chat over tea with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon at the State Guesthouse in Dushanbe.