Xi Jinping and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon Attend the Ina...

On the afternoon of July 5, 2024 local time, President Xi Jinping and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon attended the inauguration of a parliament building and a government building aided by China in Dushanbe.

The newly completed parliament building of Tajikistan is grand and imposing with an air of dignity and elegance. Emomali Rahmon warmly greeted Xi Jinping in front of the parliament building.

Rahmon accompanied Xi Jinping into the parliament building. The two heads of state jointly viewed the exhibition boards of the Chinese-aided parliament building and government building projects and unveiled plaques for the two buildings together.

Amidst warm applause, Xi Jinping delivered a speech.

Xi Jinping extended warm congratulations on the successful completion of the parliament building and government building of Tajikistan. He expressed high respect and sincere gratitude to the constructors from both countries for their concerted efforts in overcoming difficulties to complete all tasks to a high standard and ensure the completion of the two buildings on schedule.

Xi Jinping stressed that China and Tajikistan are friendly neighbors linked by common mountains and rivers. In recent years, the two countries have enhanced the synergy of development strategies, advanced all-round cooperation, and implemented a series of major strategic projects within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, which has contributed to Tajikistan's development and vitalization and enabled people from all walks of life to enjoy the benefit of the friendly cooperation between the two countries. Xi noted that the official inauguration of the two buildings today will greatly improve the working conditions of the parliament and government of Tajikistan, and become new landmarks symbolizing China-Tajikistan friendly cooperation. China is ready to work with Tajikistan to continue to uphold the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, carry out more cooperation projects in Tajikistan, and make greater contributions to the economic and social development of Tajikistan.

Emomali Rahmon recalled that he and President Xi Jinping unveiled the models of the two buildings during President Xi's state visit to Tajikistan five years ago. He said he was very pleased to attend the inauguration of the two buildings with President Xi today. The buildings are the most precious gift that President Xi Jinping present to the Tajik people on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of his first state visit to Tajikistan. The two buildings perfectly blend Tajik architectural style with Chinese construction technology, serving as another testimony to the profound friendship between Tajikistan and China, which will surely go down in the history of Tajikistan-China relations, and be celebrated by the Tajik people for generations to come. Rahmon said that on behalf of the Tajik people, he would like to express the most heartfelt thanks to China for its selfless help and to the Chinese constructors for their hard work.

Rustam Emomali, Speaker of the Upper House of the Parliament of Tajikistan, delivered a speech of appreciation. He expressed gratitude to the Chinese government and people for their long-term valuable support for various causes in Tajikistan. He said that the newly completed buildings will not only greatly improve the working conditions of the parliament and government of Tajikistan, but also add new charm and vitality to Dushanbe, becoming new symbols of the unbreakable and deep friendship between Tajikistan and China. The Tajik side will firmly push forward the Tajikistan-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and is full of confidence in a bright future of bilateral relations.

The inauguration was punctuated by repeated prolonged and enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Cai Qi and Wang Yi, among others, were present at the above event.

The Chinese-aided parliament building and government building in Tajikistan mark the first time China has adopted joint design in an foreign aid project. They are a good example of the organic integration of Tajik architectural style and Chinese construction technology, and an important achievement of the Belt and Road cooperation between the two countries.